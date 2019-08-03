BYNG — Markus Carr is more than ready to dive into Class 4A softball.
Carr, the new head coach of the Byng High School softball team, thinks the Lady Pirates can compete with anyone on the schedule.
Byng opens the season Aug. 12 at Pauls Valley before hosting Class 4A-2 District opponent Plainview the next day. Then it’s on to the Byng-Latta Back to School Classic Aug. 15-17..
“It’s a tough schedule. But I’m not going to shy away from anybody,” Carr said from his office Wednesday afternoon. “I’m definitely excited for the challenge. We’ll play anyone, anywhere, any time.”
Carr, who replaced the now-retired Scott Fortner, said his core group of returning players has meshed well with some new faces so far.
“They’re developing some softball savvy and are catching on really quick. And they have no other choice,” he said. “We open up Aug. 12, and our first district game is Aug. 13. We’re in a sprint, not a marathon. We’ve got to be ready to go right at the beginning.”
Carr is entering his first season as head coach after spending the past four years as an assistant baseball and softball coach at Piedmont High School. He graduated from high school and played two years of college baseball in Texas before finishing his career at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
Carr was excited to learn that an opening came up last May at Byng. He had already put his hat in the ring for the Byng baseball job and jumped at the chance to be the school’s new softball coach.
“I’m passionate about being on the dirt. I’m definitely a baseball-softball guy,” said Carr, who also helped out with basketball and football on occasion at Piedmont.
“Just from traveling and competing against other schools ... it doesn’t get much better than Byng — academically, the kids in general, and it’s rich in tradition in athletics,” he added. “I’m just blessed to get this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Carr said the Lady Pirates have been very coachable so far during the summer and early in preseason drills.
“I’m just a blue-collar kind of person. Work ethic and energy are what I expect every day. They’ve done an outstanding job of preparing the right way day in and day out,” he said.
Carr recalled a time he took a handful of his players to showcase their skills at a metro area college. That college coach was impressed with the Byng group.
“They said they all did well and asked me if we were going to be at the state tournament,” Carr said.
It won’t be an easy task to maneuver through the playoff and reach the Class 4A State Tournament. And the Lady Pirates have never earned a state tournament appearance in the history of the program.
“I told him ‘Well I hope so, but Class 4A is tough,’” he said. “The competition is pretty stiff but I think we’re going to hold our own and compete. Obviously, that’s the ultimate goal.”
During the season, the focus will be on earning a spot in a regional tournament after playing such a rugged 4A-2 District schedule.
“We may not be the most talented team in the state ... but if we can hone in and focus on each pitch and one inning to the next ... we can compete. If we can do that and play like they’ve shown we can play and take care of that stuff, we’ll be in a regional tournament. And once you get there, you never know what can happen,” Carr said.
