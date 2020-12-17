BYNG — The Byng High School boys basketball team was about to load up and head to Sulphur Tuesday afternoon for the last pre-holiday game on the 2020-21 schedule, but COVID-19 had other ideas.
The Bulldogs were placed in quarantine and the game was canceled.
However, the disappointed group of Pirates didn’t want to take a night off.
“About 4:30 we get that call that Sulphur had been quarantined and the boys were upset and I was upset. Everyone really wanted to play. So they asked if we could have an open gym,” said new head coach Zack Samaha.
Of course, Samaha was happy to oblige and opened up the Bill Koller Field House.
“We went up and down for about two hours. That made me happy. It showed the work we’re doing in practice — trying to create that unity and trying to create that bond — is working,” he said.
The Pirates are coming off a third-place finish in the Bethel Tournament and will head to the holidays with a 3-1 record. Samaha said he’s please with where his team is right now.
“I’m happy with our growth. I think we’ve done a good job of changing the culture. The kids are working hard and they want to be in the gym,” he said. “There are going to be ups and downs in the season, ups and downs in games and even ups and downs in practices. But if we keep the faith and continue to work hard, we’ll be fine.”
The Byng team did get a bit of bad news last weekend. Samaha and company found out that senior Trae Lowe would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL. He had been playing on the injury for several games before learning the results.
“I love Trae. He came in with the right mindset and has tried to be a leader. You hate to see it for any kid, but especially one that wants to please you and do things your way. That hurt us,” Samaha said.
“We’re going to miss him on the court. I think he was just starting to really learn his role on the team,” he continued. “But he’s still there with us being a great team and a great leader.”
The Pirates will return to action on Jan. 5 when crosstown rival Latta invades the Bill Koller Field House. Samaha looks forward to getting his first taste of that local matchup.
“The practice time over the break is going to be pivotal — getting our minds right and getting a few small details fixed that it takes to win rivalry games,” he said. “As you know, any type of rivalry is going to be a fistfight. Things aren’t always going to go your way. We have to make sure in practice we’re getting prepared properly.”
Later that week the Pirates will compete in the 2021 Charles Heatley Classic, scheduled for Jan. 7-9 in Lindsay. Samaha attended a meeting Wednesday morning to draw up the bracket and his team emerged as the No. 3 seed.
“We were behind Washington, who is the No. 1 seed and Pauls Valley, who is the No. 2 seed. We’re happy with that. We’ll open up with Lone Grove.”
The Longhorns are 2-0 — with wins over Wilson and Rock Creek — heading into the Christmas break.
Samaha said by the time the postseason rolls around, the Pirates could start surprising people.
“I think we have a lot of potential. We have a lot of young guys playing for us but I think if we continue to do the right things in practice every day we can be a formidable team in the playoffs,” he said.
“Experience is a factor, but I think the more games we play the more confident we will become,” Samaha continued. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we handle the stresses of the season. I’m anxious to see what happens, but I have a lot of high hopes for us.”
