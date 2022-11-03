ASHER — Junior Isabella Neal scored a career-high 19 points to help Tupelo defeat host Asher 40-30 to tip off the 2022-23 season Tuesday night.
The game was knotted at 16-16 at halftime before Tupelo used a 16-9 surge in the third quarter to pull away. The Lady Tigers limited Asher to just five points in the fourth period.
“It’s good to come away with a win on the first night. I thought our effort was great,” said Tupelo had coach Dustin Romines. “Bella Neal stepped up and played really well for us. It was an encouraging start to the season and hopefully, we can build off of that.”
Neal hit one 3-pointer during her performance. Kylee Watson also reached double figures with 13 points for the Lady Tigers.
Asher got 11 points from Ryleigh Reeser and 10 more from Cadence Leba, who hit a trio of 3-point baskets.
Tupelo opens the home portion of its schedule Friday night when Earlsboro visits. Asher is at Earlsboro on Nov. 8.
Stonewall runs away from Coleman
COLEMAN — The Stonewall High School girls basketball team got their 2022-23 season off to a good start by stuffing host Coleman 58-22 Tuesday night.
The Lady Longhorns led 22-13 at halftime but used a 22-3 surge in the third period to bury the Lady Wildcats.
“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively. I think nerves got the best of us, and we struggled some to score in the first half,” said first-year head coach Dillon Monday. “The girls did a good job adjusting out after halftime and putting together a strong third quarter to give us some breathing room.”
Stonewall’s balanced offensive attack saw four players hit double figures. Faith Ross led the SHS charge with 15 points. Carlee Gaylor was next with 13 points and Jakobi Worcester followed with 12 points. Lilly Wyche chipped in 11 points for the visitors.
Gaylor buried four 3-pointers for Stonewall, while Ross knocked down a pair of triples.
Sadie Holder led Coleman with nine points and Whitley Pigg followed with seven for the home team.
Stonewall hosts Pontotoc Conference foe Vanoss on Friday inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Buffalo Valley runs past Roff girls
ROFF — Buffalo Valley got off to a good start and Roff couldn’t catch up in a 67-40 win over the host Lady Tigers Tuesday night.
The Lady Buffaloes led 19-9 after the third quarter and took a 30-22 lead into the halftime break. The visitors then used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to take control.
Chloe Eldred and Shelby Ensey scored eight points apiece to pace the Roff offense. Cailey Hill was next with seven points and Jo Jo Bettes followed with six.
Emma Roberts scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Lady Buffaloes. Courtney Grey and Mykayla Hayes both added 10 points each Buffalo Valley.
Roff is at Springer Friday night.
Stonewall boys KO Coleman
COLEMAN — The Stonewall Longhorns got off to an impressive start to their 2022-23 season with a 59-20 road win over Coleman Tuesday night.
Coach Wes Moreland’s club erupted for 31 points in the first quarter and the rout was on. Stonewall led 44-10 by halftime.
“We defended really well in the first half,” Moreland said
Stonewall sharpshooter James Bierce scored a game-high 29 points, while Mike Matt hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 15.
The Longhorns host Vanoss Friday night.
