NCAA to offer additional eligibility to spring athletes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Spring NCAA Division I student-athletes whose seasons prematurely ended on Thursday as college athletics across the county halted due to the coronavirus will receive another year of eligibility.
The NCAA on Friday confirmed those athletes will get another chance to resume their seasons.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and the appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium had tweeted earlier Friday that the NCAA was “looking into what to do with those who played winter sports.”
The decision comes just one day after the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports for the season along with its men’s and women’s basketball national tournaments.
Spring NCAA sports include baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s volleyball and women’s water polo.
Winter NCAA sports include men’s and women’s basketball, bowling, fencing, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, rifle, skiing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.
Connecticut women’s basketball Geno Auriemma on Thursday advocated for another year of eligibility for players. Friday morning on ESPN, Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo alluded to the same.
“Some of them that want to go pro and that, that’s their option,” Izzo said. “But I would be in favor of kids having a chance to get another year, just because it would be fairest for them.”
“I’ve had kids that came in as juniors as not pros and left as seniors as pros. And some of it, they were talking about Shabazz Napier, he had the incredible run against us, in fact they beat us in the Elite Eight. They went on to win a national championship and he went from a so-so draft pick to a top draft pick. So I think there’s a lot of good with that. There will be some complications, but for a one year deal I think Geno (I’m assuming Auriemma) is right on the money.”
Earlier on Friday, the Big Ten Conference officially halted organized team activities for its 14 members until April 6. Penn State on Thursday postponed all football-related activities and canceled its scheduled April 18 Blue-White spring football scrimmage.
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time,” the conference said in a statement on Friday.
“The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”
