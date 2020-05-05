Three local athletes were honored as 2020 Native All-Staters but those games were canceled in an announcement Friday morning due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Oklahoma Native All-State Association Board of Directors made the announcement via the official ONASA Facebook page.
“(We) regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Native All-State Games scheduled for June 12-13. The Muscogee Creek Nation has decided to cancel events during the month of June, which directly impacts our scheduled activities,” the post read. “We understand their decision and we thank them for all of the hard work that the recreation department has done leading up to this time. We were very excited and honored to have the Creek Nation as our host and we remain steadfast in our commitment to partner with them for the next Oklahoma Native All-State Games.”
Byng senior Cale Eaton, who recently signed with East Central University, was part of the Oklahoma Native All-State boys basketball team.
Abby Beck was going to pull double duty after being named to both the ONASA All-State girls basketball and softball teams. Beck was tabbed to be a first baseman/outfield for softball.
Joining Beck on the Native All-State softball team was Katyn Denson of Coalgate who was chosen as a catcher and outfielder.
“Unfortunately, we are all experiencing new challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our organization relies heavily on the support of our tribal partners through donations and sponsorship. We want to say thank you to those partners who have stepped up year after year to make it possible to have such a great event to recognize the student-athletes,” the announcement read.
All athletes — including baseball and golf All-Staters which will be announced at a later date — will be honored with a plaque, certificate and All-State T-shirt.
