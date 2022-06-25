Don Weller has been synonymous with Tupelo baseball for, oh about a million years. Ok, probably not THAT long. But it's been decades.
It was only fitting that earlier this summer, school officials named the Tupelo baseball ballpark after him.
A sign at the baseball field now reads "Welcome to the Don Weller Baseball Facility."
"Naming the baseball facility after Don Weller has been a long time coming," said Tupelo Superintendent Kevin Mann. "I started thinking about it last year when I was hired as superintendent."
The school board made it official at a meeting last August and the sign was built and revealed at Tupelo's Athletic Banquet last month.
"We had a special presentation with family and friends," Mann said.
The sign was put up shortly after the sports banquet. Don Weller is the father of longtime Tupelo baseball coach Clay Weller.
"If you know Don very well, you know he would never want the field named after him or any attention aimed towards him. He prefers to keep in the background," Mann said. "But after over 30 years of service to Tupelo schools, the board and I felt it must be done."
I'd put Tupelo's immaculate baseball field up against any small-school field in the state. It always looks great. A big reason why is Don Weller.
"Don has spent thousands of hours over the years mowing, dragging, and prepping the field for games," Mann said.
"He is 82 years old and still can outwork most 25-year-olds," he continued. "He is the hardest-working man I have ever met. He is still working every day for Tupelo Schools as a Maintenace Director and he never takes a break."
And he's still going strong.
"It is uncanny that he is still going today like he did when he was 30 years ago," Mann said.
The Weller name has been a part of Tupelo athletics for as long as I can remember. Don Weller has coached first base over the years under coaches Mark Campbell, Brian Davis, Mike Hurt and of course his son, Clay.
Darrell Weller, another one of Don's sons, has run the scoreboard for many THS baseball seasons during home games. Joynell Weller — Darrell and Clay's mother — kept the basketball scorebook and was the official scorer at home hoops contests for more than three decades before finally handing over those reins. Joynell has helped this sports writer with basketball numbers at many Tupelo games in the past.
It's definitely been a family affair.
Driving up to the baseball field and seeing the new Don Weller sign just feels right.
"He bleeds Tupelo gold and loves this school. I can't imagine a more worthy person to name our baseball field after," Mann said.
I couldn't agree more.
