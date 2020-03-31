Name, image, likeness talks continue in Big 12

NORMAN — Conference administrators and NCAA brass have been preoccupied with the widespread cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that hasn’t slowed talks about paying college athletes, noting that the Collegiate Commissioners Association, which makes up leaders from the 32 major conferences, is still meeting regularly.
In October, the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously approved a measure that allows amateur athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness for college athletes.
The debate since has revolved around what legislation will look like. The NCAA wants to maintain rules regarding amateurism.
“It does take a back seat at some level just because everything else is such a hot fire. I mean it’s been all consuming for the last two weeks,” Bowlsby said. “[But] we have made some really good progress over the last three or so meetings on name, image and likeness and the processes in state legislatures are going forward. The processes in the federal legislature is going forward.”
Bowlsby expects the commissioners’ report to be available to the Board of Governors by the end of April as scheduled.
Nebraska recently launched a program aimed at helping athletes build their individual brands. OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about it earlier this month.
“Everybody has seen just the content that we’ve done, both recruiting and with our current team, that we’ve been on the cutting edge of that. We’ve also worked hard to educate our guys on it,” Riley said. “A thing for us is how do we educate them about their brand so they can maximize that and understand what it means and the ways they need to represent themselves, how important that is, but also do it within the team concept.”
• Coaching contracts reduced?: Bowlsby provided stark figures on the financial impact from canceled NCAA championships, notably the men’s basketball tournament.
The Big 12 lost $6.6 million alone from canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Could that affect college football coaches’ contracts? Negative sentiment has increased about exorbitant coaching salaries, especially as assistants’ figures have exploded.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is the nation’s highest-paid head coach at $9.3 million annually. Before taking the Baylor head coaching job, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda made $2.5 million per year.
“I haven’t heard anybody make any announcements that they were going to reduce coaches’ contracts,” Bowlsby said. “But this probably should cause us all to ponder what’s really important in college athletics and perhaps indeed in our life beyond college athletics.
“I think there could be a recentering … The answer is there probably will be a resetting. I don’t know that it will necessarily translate to changes in compensation. But, you know, time will tell on that one.”
• College goes as pro goes: Just as Rudy Gobert’s positive coronavirus test drove cancellation of the NBA season, and many more after that, a return to normalcy at the professional level could do the same for amateurs.
Bowlsby, who is neighbors with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, believes the NBA can have an influence again.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA sees Labor Day weekend in early September as the latest the Finals could be completed. Cuban said this week he hopes the NBA can return in mid-May.
‘If he thinks there’s an opportunity to come back in mid-May, I certainly am going to listen to that,” Bowlsby said. “I think we’re all getting the same advice that they’re getting, and that is that this is going to have a longer tail than that. But the more some get to normalcy, the more all can get back to normalcy.
“I hope he’s right. I hope they’re back playing in mid-May. If that happens, it’ll mean we can get ourselves back on campus fairly soon and we can come up with a structure for the off-season training for the four fall sports, especially football. And that would be a very positive sign for all of us if that could happen.”
