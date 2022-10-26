SAVANNA — The Allen Mustangs used a 20-point second quarter to sink host Savanna 34-6 in a Week 8 road contest.
Allen has now won five of its past six games to improve to 6-2 overall and is sitting at 4-1 in District A-6 play. Savanna dropped to 1-7 and 0-5.
The Mustangs are now tied for second in the district with Hartshorne, who is scheduled to host Allen in a huge Week 9 showdown. The Miners are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in A-6 action. The winner would likely sew up a second-place finish in the district and a home playoff game.
The Mustangs used three short touchdown runs in the second quarter to seize control.
Tagus Howard found the end zone from five yards out to get Allen on the scoreboard early. A Quinn Corum PAT kick put the visitors ahead 7-0.
Savanna quarterback Ayden Fry then answered with a 69-yard scoring jaunt but the PAT kick was no good, leaving Allen on top 7-6.
Quinton Walker scored on a 3-yard TD and another Corum kick put Allen in front for good at 14-6.
Just before halftime, Corum plunged across the goal line from the 1, the PAT kick was no good, leaving Allen ahead 20-6 at the break.
Howard scored on two more short touchdown runs in the third quarter — from 2 yards and 1 yard away — to help the Mustangs bury the Bulldogs.
Howard paced an Allen rushing attack that piled up 354 yards on the ground with 214 yards on 32 carries. Walker added 157 yards on 12 tries.
Corum completed 2-of-3 passes to Walker for 49 yards.
Fry finished with 126 yards on 16 carries to pace the Savanna offense.
Bodrey Goodson led the Allen defensive unit with seven tackles while Riley Tomb followed with six stops. Coyt Bell had an interception for the Mustangs.
