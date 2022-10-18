ALLEN — The Allen High School football team shut out Liberty through the first three quarters on the way to a 28-12 win over the Tigers at home Friday night.
Coach Matt McCreary’s bunch improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District A-6 play, while Liberty dropped to 3-4 and 2-2. Allen is currently sitting in a three-way tie for second place in the district standings along with Hartshorne and Mounds. Stroud is on top with a 5-2 overall record and a 4-0 mark in A-6 play.
The Mustangs are at Savanna Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, Allen scored a pair of touchdowns in the second period to take a 14-0 lead into the halftime break.
Tagus Howard scored from 3 yards out to open the AHS scoring and quarterback Quinn Corum connected with wideout Quinton Walker from 39 yards away for the second Allen TD. Corum made both PAT kicks.
Walker got free for a 49-yard scoring jaunt in the third period to boost the AHS advantage to 21-0.
Jaylen Prestridge scored on back-to-back 1-yard runs for Liberty but a pair of two-point tries failed. The Tigers still pulled within 21-12 midway through the fourth quarter.
Howard helped the host Mustangs ice the game with a late 8-yard scoring run.
Allen piled up 316 yards of total offense compared to 223 by Liberty.
Howard led Allen’s ground attack with 111 yards on 29 carries. Walker added 65 yards on nine tries.
Corum completed 4-of-8 passes for 127 yards. Walker had three catches for 91 yards while Howard had the other reception that was good for 36 yards.
Liberty quarterback Trent Thompson completed 9-of-22 passes for 150 yards and three interceptions. Jaylen Prestridge added 41 yards on 15 carries for the visitors.
The Allen defense got seven tackles from Jack Todd and six apiece from Howard and Lance Johnson. Coyt Bell added three tackles and two interceptions for the home team.
