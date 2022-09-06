Mustangs gallop past Elmore City

ELMORE CITY — The Allen Mustangs coasted to a 32-0 lead and overwhelmed Elmore City 47-30 in an impressive road win to kick off their 2022 season.
The Mustangs will be on the road again in Week 2, traveling to Stratford to face the host Bulldogs at Blackburn Field.
Allen used a pair of big plays to get the early upper hand.
Tagus Howard broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run and speedster Quinton Walker got free for a 75-yard TD romp. At that point, Allen led 20-0 early in the second period.
Quinn Corum returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score late in the second quarter to put the visitors on top 40-8.
The Mustangs piled up 438 yards of total offense in the contest — 251 rushing and 187 through the air. Allen also forced three turnovers.
Allen QB Corum completed just 6-of-13 passes but still piled up 187 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was freshman Kayd Bell, who had three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Walker added a 27-yard TD reception.
The Badgers couldn’t find a way to slow down running back Howard, who finished with 170 yards rushing and three scores.
Bell was also a hoss on defense for the Mustangs, finishing with a team-best 10 tackles, including two for losses. Howard had nine stops on defense, while Noah Bray followed with seven tackles.
Coyt Bell finished with six tackles and an interception.
