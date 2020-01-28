SHAWNEE — Chad Milne sank a 25-foot 3-point shot with three seconds left in the game — with a defender in his face — to give the Allen Mustangs a breathtaking 41-39 win over Wellston in the championship game of the Tri-County Tournament at North Rock Creek High School.
Allen improved to 10-6 on the year, while Wellston fell to 12-6.
Trailing 39-38, Allen head coach Greg Mills called time out with 10 seconds left to set up a final play. Milne ended up with the ball in his hands and sank a long 3-pointer toward the basket with three seconds left to give the Mustangs the dramatic win.
“That was a big-league shot for him. He had to be six to eight feet behind the line,” Mills said. “He’s been playing well for us.”
It was a rugged path to the finals for the Mustangs. In the first round, they held off Earlsboro 63-58 in a tight first-round matchup and then tripped Class A No. 15 Davenport 52-48 in the semifinals.
“Earlsboro shot the eyes out of it. Against Davenport, we got to go against some size — they were probably 6-7, 6-6 and 6-5. And the last game, we played as hard as we could and it came down to a last-second shot, and we hit it,” Mills said. “We played hard the whole tournament. Every game was tough for us. The kids are getting more battle-tested. We had a lot of inexperience at the end of the year, but they’re starting to come around now.”
Milne’s clutch shot completed an Allen comeback. The Mustangs trailed 20-16 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters. Allen ended the game on a 14-8 run.
Milne finished with a game-high 23 points, including four 3-point baskets, to pace Allen. Rylan Black also hit double figures with 11.
Wellston got 14 points, including three 3-pointers, from Mckoy Coulston and nine points from Hunter Green.
Allen travels to local rival Latta tonight.
Allen girls whip Wetumka for third
SHAWNEE — The Allen Lady Mustangs rode the momentum of a big first quarter and strolled past Wetumka 58-37 in the third-place game Saturday at the Tri-County Tournament.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s bunch, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, improved to 12-4 on the season, while Wetumka slipped to 10-8.
Allen travels to Latta tonight to battle the fifth-ranked Lady Panthers.
The Lady Mustangs buried the Lady Chieftains 16-2 in the first quarter and led 28-18 at halftime. Allen outscored Wetumka 31-21 over the final two frames in the runaway victory.
Calissa Childers pouted in a game-best 20 points to pace Allen. Kinsey Nix hit two 3-pointers and was next with 17. Emily Sells also hit a pair of triples and scored eight points.
Alyssa Berryhill sank two 3-pointers and scored 13 to lead Wetumka, and Uriah McPerryman added eight for the losers.
