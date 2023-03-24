Mustangs can't catch pair of ranked teams

The Allen High School baseball team went toe-to-toe with two more ranked teams earlier this week but fell short in both contests.
On Monday, Caddo edged host Allen 11-5 in 10 innings before the Mustangs dropped a 3-0 decision at Tushka on Tuesday. Allen fell to 3-7, Class A No. 11 Caddo improved to 4-1 and Class A No. 4 Tusha is now 7-2.
Coach Chad Colbert’s club is competing in the Weleetka Tournament this weekend.
Caddo 11, Allen 5
(10 Innings)
Allen led 4-0 after scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second.
The Bruins rallied with four runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game and led 5-4 after scoring a run in the top of the fourth.
Alex Hill hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning that scored Bodee Garrett who had reached on a base hit that knotted the score at 5-5.
Two Allen errors helped Caddo score six runs in the top of the 10th inning. The Mustangs were credited with six total errors.
Jake Hisaw led a five-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. Noah Bray also had two hits for Allen. Hill walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run for the home team.
Carson Culbreath led a 10-hit Caddo attack, finishing 3-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Ryder Wingfield finished 2-for-6 with two runs scored, while Coltin Speers drove in a pair of runs for the Bruins.
Culbreath picked up the pitching win in relief. He struck out 12, walked none and allowed just one hit in 4.2 scoreless innings.
Four Allen pitchers, led by starter Garrett Nix, combined for 13 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Tushka 3, Allen 0
Tushka sophomore hurler Walt Kerr did a good job of keeping the Allen offense in check. He struck out 10, walked none and allowed just two hits — singles by Emmett Koonce and Jake Hisaw — in an impressive, complete-game shutout.
Sophomore Bodee Garrett was solid in defeat for the Mustangs. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work.
Landon Griffin led Tushka at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Pete Goodson finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
