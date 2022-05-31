Murray State stuns No. 1 Des Moines

OXFORD, Ala. — Unlike their previous two World Series games, the Murray State Lady Aggies needed no late-game heroics Friday evening to stun top-ranked Des Moines Area College, 11-3, and move within one victory of reaching the NJCAA Division II national championship game in Oxford, Alabama.
The number one Lady Bears entered the game with a 52-3 record and riding a nation’s best 31-game winning streak, but the Lady Aggies were unfazed from the start. They belted two first-inning home runs while taking a commanding 5-0 edge that they never relinquished.
Chesnie Hewitt set the tone immediately by leading off the game with a solo blast to leftfield and the momentum just grew from there.
Shallen Mershon drew a walk with one out and Abby Beck and Sabetha Sands
followed with singles to load the bases before Kenzie Tuck cleared them all with a grand slam over the leftfield fence as well.
Des Moines answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, cashing in a pair of Lady Bear errors and a single before Murray State hurler Alexa Hopkins slammed the door with a pivotal strikeout.
The Lady Aggie pitching stalwart settled in from there, scattering just four singles over the next four stanzas to the team that leads the nation in home runs. Cruising into the seventh, Hopkins yielded a run on three hits before finishing off the Lady Bears in a complete game eight-hitter that included three strikeouts and no walks.
Murray State tacked on three runs to the cushion in the fourth when Beck was at it after belting a game-winning double earlier in the day, crushing another two-run two-bagger down the leftfield line. She scored on a groundout moments later to make it an 8-2 lead.
Mershon chipped in an RBI single with two outs in the fifth and drove in two more with a single in the seventh for plenty of insurance.
The Lady Aggies racked up 14 hits, including three from Mershon and two apiece by Beck and Kinsey Nix. Hewitt, KJ Morgan, Sands, Tuck and Brylea Russell also tallied one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.