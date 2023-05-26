Lack of clutch hitting down the stretch proved to be fatal for the Murray State Lady Aggies, who saw their unbeaten streak snapped at 58 on Thursday morning with a 2-1 loss to fifth-seeded Copiah-Lincoln, Mississippi in the NJCAA Division II World Series quarterfinals at Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The top-ranked Lady Aggies remain alive in the tournament, but faced an elimination game against either third-rated South Mountain, Arizona or 17th ranked Des Moines Iowa Thursday night. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
Pitching was solid for Murray State once again as the duo of Alexa Hopkins and Christina Clark combined to allow two runs on six hits while striking out seven over seven innings but it was not quite enough. The Lady Aggies managed just five hits against Copiah-Lincoln ace Cara Biswell, who improved to 19-2 on the season with a complete game effort, striking out eight and walking two.
Murray State could not put together more than one hit in any inning and the only extra base hit came on a Kenzie Tuck solo home run in the sixth that trimmed the deficit in half. That was the only blemish for Biswell, who retired seven of the final eight Lady Aggie batters to close the contest.
In addition to Tuck’s homer, Murray State got lone singles from K.J. Morgan, Abby Beck, Brylea Russell and Jadyn Hook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.