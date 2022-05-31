OXFORD, Ala. — The phenomenal World Series run of the Murray State College Lady Aggies came up just shy of the school’s first softball national championship, finishing as runner-up with a 13-5 loss to Phoenix College Sunday afternoon at Choccoloco Park in Oxford, Alabama.
It was a remarkable run for Coach Aaron Mullens’ squad as they reached the NJCAA Division II World Series title game for the first time in school history while wrapping up with a 47-11 overall record. It was Phoenix’s third straight trip to the championship, taking home runner-up honors in 2019 with back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
And for the second consecutive year, Phoenix pitcher Brianna Hardy was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Pitcher, wrapping up her junior college career with an unbelievable 116-3 record after being recognized as the Most Decorated Female Athlete in NJCAA history back in April.
The Lady Aggies threatened to give Hardy just her fourth collegiate loss on Saturday before the sophomore took things into her own hands with a go-ahead two-run homer that proved the difference in a 2-1 win.
On Sunday, Hardy was back in the pitching circle and Murray State went into an immediate hole when Ali Ashner smacked a Lady Bear home run to lead off the game. Phoenix added three runs in the second stanza, capitalizing on a Lady Aggie error and two walks ahead of back-to-back singles.
Murray State managed just lone singles in the first and third frames before finally getting on the scoreboard in the fourth by putting together hits from Abby Beck and Kenzie Tuck along with a Maddie Bramblett stolen base. Hardy however struck out the side to avoid any further damage and silenced the Lady Aggie bats until the seventh.
Phoenix tacked on five runs on five hits in the sixth inning and another four in the seventh on a grand slam to balloon the cushion to 13-1.
The Lady Aggies weren’t quite done as Cameron Duncan walked to open the seventh and Danna Wagnon followed with a double. Kinsey Nix — a graduate of Allen High School — followed with a two-run triple and Brylea Russell of Latta singled in another run for the club’s third consecutive hit. Shallen Mershon chipped in an RBI single with one out to narrow the gap to 13-5 but that’s as close as they could get.
K.J. Morgan, Beck, Tuck, Sabetha Sands, Wagnon, Nix, Russell and Mershon each tallied one hit for Murray State.
Beck and Mershon were selected to the World Series All-Tournament team and Sabetha Sands was chosen as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Murray State 5, Kirkwood 4
Sheyenne Cheek was sensational out of the bullpen, slamming the door on a Kirkwood, Iowa rally with three spectacular innings of relief to lift Murray State to a 5-4 victory Sunday and into the NJCAA Division II softball national championship game.
Cheek was summoned after the Lady Aggies watched a 5-1 second inning advantage narrowed to just a single run and was more than up to the task, retiring all nine Lady Eagles which she faced (including three by strikeout) to preserve the elimination game triumph.
The Lady Aggies built a quick 3-0 cushion after loading the bases in the first stanza on singles by K.J. Morgan and Shallen Mershon along with a walk to Abby Beck. Sabetha Sands plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Kenzie Tuck doubled in the final pair with two outs.
Kirkwood got one run back in the top of the second before Murray State tacked on a pair with four consecutive hits in the bottom of the frame. Emma Damato and Kinsey Nix singled before Chesnie Hewitt doubled home one and Morgan singled in the other.
Murray State was silenced offensively the rest of the way, narrowly missing a huge insurance blast in the fourth when Mershon was robbed of a three-run homer on a dazzling Kirkwood catch to end the inning.
The Lady Eagles had slowly narrowed the gap with a run in the third and two more in the fourth, getting the tying run on via a leadoff single in the fifth when Coach Aaron Mullens summoned Cheek in relief.
The rest was history as the Wilburton product was virtually flawless in 29 pitches of closing work for the save. Alexa Hopkins scattered eight hits and yielded four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts in four innings to notch the pitching win.
Murray State racked up 10 hits with two apiece from Morgan, Damato and Nix to lead the charge. Hewitt, Mershon, Tuck and Remi West all finished with one hit.
