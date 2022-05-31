Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.