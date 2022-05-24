Murray State opens play today at softball world series

TISHOMINGO — After getting its feet wet a year ago, the Murray State College softball team will make its second straight trip to the NJCAA Division II World Series when the Lady Aggies meet Danville Area College in the opening round at 2 p.m. today at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.
Coach Aaron Mullens’ squad enters the World Series ranked seventh in the nation with a 45-9 overall record and riding a 13-game winning streak. That mark includes a perfect 3-0 run through both the regional and district rounds of the playoffs in which they combined to outscore six foes by a whopping 58-8 margin. With an unbeaten record against Division II foes for the season, they earned a four seed in the 2022 World Series.
In the Series a season ago, the ninth-seeded Lady Aggies dropped 5-4 and 8-7 nailbiters to Parkland and Mississippi Gulf Coast sandwiched around a 5-1 triumph against Pasco-Hernando State.
With that experience under their belts, this year’s Murray State College group is confident about making a run against some of the nation’s best.
“Just knowing what to expect is going to be advantageous for us,” Mullens commented. “We now have an idea about the field and city with that previous experience. As far as competition, expectations are very high because we know we can compete with the best there.
“We played an extremely tough schedule early on this season, including a couple Top 5 Division 1 teams. Six of our nine losses have been to Division 1 Top 20 opponents, and we are unbeaten against Division 2 teams. The pairings committee definitely took notice.”
Down the stretch this season, the Lady Aggies have been incredible in the pitching circle, posting 10 shutouts since April 13 and have only allowed three runs or more four times in that span. Murray State’s offense has been churning out runs in droves as well with 181 runs scored while allowing just 20 over that final 18-game stretch.
First baseman Abby Beck, who is from nearby Sulphur, was named the region Most Valuable Player and comes in with a .422 batting average along with team highs with 21 doubles and 58 runs batted in to go with eight homers.
Caddo product K.J. Morgan leads three other regulars in the lineup with more than a .400 average, batting at a blistering .491 clip with 14 doubles, five triples and three home runs while driving in 50 in the process.
Shallen Mershon from Sulphur has provided a bulk of the team’s offensive power, belting 11 home runs to go along with 11 doubles and one triple while knocking in 51 runs. Checotah catcher Sabetha Sands has also added 58 RBI and eight home runs for the season. Kenzie Tuck sports a .442 offensive clip that has included 14 doubles, six triples, five homers and 41 runs batted in.
One of the table setters for the power part of the order has been Allen, Oklahoma’s Kinsey Nix, who posts a .333 batting average but has scored 53 runs and is perfect on 34 stolen base attempts.
The Lady Aggies will rely on the pitching trio of Alexa Hopkins, Ileana Lucio and Sheyenne Cheek to continue to lock opposing offenses down.
A Missouri native, Hopkins has led the club with 33 appearances and 103 innings pitched, adding an 11-4 record and 1.83 earned run average to 111 strikeouts and just 17 walks.
Cheek, whose from Wilburton, contributes a spectacular 18-2 record in 96 innings, posting a 2.41 ERA with 116 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Floresville, Texas product Ileana Lucio, has the lowest opposing batting average at .216 for the season, registering a 13-2 record and 1.90 ERA in 73 2/3 innings while tossing in 97 strikeouts.
In Danville Area College, the Lady Aggies will face a Lady Jaguar club that is a sharp contrast to the power-hitting Murray State lineup, but will also be making its second World Series appearance. The Lady Jaguars’ other trip came in 2017.
The 43-13 Illinois squad is loaded with athleticism and plays plenty of small ball, leading the nation with 183 stolen bases and 38 triples as a team. Ashlynn McPeak and Baylee Parker have each swiped more than 30 bases this season.
They have a workhorse in the circle as well in Raven Morrison, who sports a 21-4 record and 1.50 ERA in 158 2/3 innings. She has struck out 174.
“Danville loves the small ball,” Mullens added. “They have almost 200 stolen bases on the year. They are fast and very athletic. They have also faced some pretty good opponents and are battle-tested as much as anybody else.
“It’s definitely going to be a battle of different styles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.