OXFORD, Ala. — After watching three earlier leads slip away, Murray State finally came up with one that would hold up as a Sabetha Sands walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh provided the game-winner in a 5-4 triumph over Danville Area, Illinois in Tuesday’s NJCAA World Series opener in Oxford, Alabama.
Sands’ clutch hit scored pinch-runner Maddie Bramblett and proved to be one of many in the contest for the seventh-ranked Lady Aggies as they improved to 46-9 overall and remained unbeaten this season against Division II competition.
Coach Aaron Mullens’ squad will take a 14-game winning streak into a second-round matchup with 13th ranked Northwest Mississippi. That matchup was washed out on Wednesday due to rain in the Oxford, Alabama area. NJCAA officials had not come up with a revised tournament schedule as of press time.
Murray State was outhit 11-10 by Danville but made the most of its opportunities with two-out contributions throughout the game.
The Lady Aggies put together a two-out rally in the second stanza to answer an early Danville tally as Kenzie Tuck walked and came all the way around to tie the game on Katyn Denson’s triple off the centerfield fence. She scored one batter later on a Lady Jaguar error.
Murray State had the answer after Danville knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the third when offensive stalwart Abby Beck came through with a run-scoring triple to right field with two outs to put the Lady Aggies in front to stay.
Shallen Mershon doubled home K.J. Morgan for a fifth-inning insurance run that proved crucial for Murray State as Danville manufactured a run on a pair of singles in the sixth before Alexa Hopkins slammed the door inducing two straight outs with the tying run at second base.
The Lady Jaguar threatened again in the seventh with consecutive one-out singles and was down to their final out before a wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the tying run to score and even the contest at 4-4.
That set the stage once again for two-out dramatics with Beck’s opposite-field single getting things going before a wild pitch put Bramblett in scoring position for Sands.
Morgan and Beck each tallied two hits with Mershon, Sands, Denson, Emma Damato, Brylea Russell and Kinsey Nix chipping in one apiece.
Hopkins notched the pitching victory, yielding two unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings of relief.
