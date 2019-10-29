Muleriders kick ECU with fourth-quarter comeback

The East Central University football team was on the verge of its second victory of the season against highly touted Southern Arkansas Saturday at Norris Field.
But it slipped away in the fourth quarter.
The Muleriders trailed by nine early in the final period but scored the final 10 points of the game and edged the Tigers 24-23.
Southern Arkansas improved to 7-1 on the season, while East Central slumped to 1-7.
After the Tiger offense marched to the SAU 3-yard line, the drive stalled and ECU was forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal from freshman kicker Harper Simmons with 13:37 left in the game.
On the Muleriders’ next offensive play, quarterback Hayden Mallory connected with Micah Small for a 67-yard touchdown pass and Austin Wilkerson’s PAT kick got the Muleriders within 23-21 with 13:20 remaining.
The Tigers tried to respond, moving the ball from their own 22 to the SAU 42 before two incomplete passes forced an ECU punt.
The Muleriders drove into the red zone before the Tigers’ defense held firm. But Wilkerson nailed a 35-yard field goal to give Southern Arkansas its first lead of the game at 24-23 with 5:24 to play.
A holding penalty (that nullified an 11-yard reception by ECU running back Ontario Douglas) and a sack by SAU’s DeMarcus Pegue that resulted in a six-yard loss forced the Tigers into a 3rd-and-26 situation and, ultimately, another punt with 3:16 remaining on the clock.
The Muleriders were able to pick up three first downs — one via a pass interference penalty on third down — and run out the rest of the time to preserve their comeback.
It was a tough pill to swallow for East Central, which forced two turnovers (fumble recoveries by Tre’Juan Shaw and Keaton Bell) while committing none and outgained the Muleriders 390-379 in total offense.
ECU raced out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
The Tigers followed a fumble recovery during an SAU punt return by Bell with a 29-yard TD strike from quarterback Kenny Hrncir to tight end Dilland Gardner to grab an early 7-0 advantage. ECU then drove 84 yards in 11 plays before the drive stalled and the SAU 5 and resulted in another chip shot field goal by Simmons that put the Tigers on top 10-0 at the 7:16 mark of the opening stanza.
Southern Arkansas got on the scoreboard late in the second period, when Dennis Daniels capped a long drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that helped slice the ECU lead to 10-7.
East Central had a third possession stopped just short of the goal line with two seconds left in the second quarter, and Simmons kicked a 22-yard field goal as time ran out to put ECU on top 13-7 at halftime.
Hrncir and the Tigers wouldn’t be denied on the next trip to the red zone. The freshman QB snuck into the end zone from a yard out, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that pushed the Tiger advantage to 20-7 at the 7:50 mark of the third period.
SAU freshman running back Kor’Davion Washington scored on a 12-yard TD run late in the third period that made it 20-14 and set up the fourth-quarter fireworks. Washington finished with 140 yards on 27 carries to lead the SAU ground game.
Hrncir completed 14-of-31 passes for 242 yards for the Tigers. Douglas had another big day with 124 yards rushing, 11 yards receiving and a kickoff return of 21 yards.
JayQuan Lincoln led the ECU receiving corps with three grabs for 77 yards. Ada High product Jackson McFarlane had one reception for 11 yards.
Mallory completed 13-of-21 passes for 202 yards for the Muleriders. His favorite target was Small, who had three catches for 97 yards.
Defensive leaders for the Tigers were Devon Roush with a game-high 13 tackles, Calvin Baker with 12 tackles and Christian Fleischhauer with 10 stops.
The Tigers are back on the road Saturday at Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.
