MSC women fall in OT at NJCAA National Tourney

LUBBOCK, Texas — Missed opportunities at the end of regulation and the extra frame proved fatal for the Murray State Lady Aggies as they saw their 19-game winning streak snapped in a 50-47 overtime loss to 11th-ranked McLennan College Thursday morning in the opening round of the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
The Lady Aggies end another highly successful campaign with a 26-7 record while McLennan moves on at 28-4.
Murray State led throughout much of the game but could never really distance themselves from the Highlassies, despite holding a four-point edge with less than two minutes remaining. Two missed free throws left the door open however as McLennan knotted the score at 41 with three seconds left.
There was still one final chance in regulation as Mattie Busby worked open cutting to the basket on an inbounds pass but couldn’t get the game winner to fall, forcing the extra session.
McLennan opened as much as a five point bulge early in the overtime, but the Lady Aggies refused to fold in fighting back to eventually grab a one-point lead thanks to four Busby free throws and a Lanie Gooch bucket.
The Highlassies then cashed in two of Murray State’s uncharacteristic 24 turnovers in the game to take a 50-47 advantage with 21 seconds left.
The Texas squad couldn’t wrap it up however, missing a free throw to give the Lady Aggies one final possession, which culminated with a Reese Webb 3-point try from the left wing that was just off the mark to end it.
Murray State, which rode strong three-point shooting all season that included over seven treys per game on average, shot a woeful 9.5 percent from long range on 2 of 21 on the day. McLennan wasn’t much better on 5 of 24 shooting (21 percent) during the early morning contest.
The Lady Aggies led 9-8 through one quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of three stanzas while winning every period up until the fourth when they were outscored 13-10 and then 9-6 in overtime as well.
Busby notched a double-double in her final Murray State contest, leading the charge with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jade Millan hit both the Lady Aggie treys in the contest and also reached double figures with 10 points.
Webb tossed in nine points and seven boards, Gooch had eight points and nine rebounds as Briana Knabe contributed five points to go along with 10 boards and three assists.
