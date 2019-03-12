Mount St. Mary's clips Cougars

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Ada Cougars out hit Mount St. Mary’s 9-6 but dropped a 10-9 decision in high school baseball action on Friday.
The Rockets, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, are now 1-1 on the season, while the Cougars slipped to 2-2.
Deland Cobb went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored, while Zac Carroll was 3-for-4 and scored three times for Ada, which fell to 2-2 on the season with the setback.
John David Muse (1-for-2) and Braden Maloy (1-for-3) each knocked in two runs apiece as Maloy scored a pair of runs and walked once, while Muse walked one time. Manny LaValley finished 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.
LaValley, the starting pitcher, suffered the loss after allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three. All seven runs he allowed were earned. Chris Carrethers made a relief appearance for the Cougars in the fifth.
Ada took a 2-0 lead in the first after Carroll scored off an error and Cobb hit a run-scoring single to center.
The Rockets countered with three scores in the bottom half of the first before Ada tied it up at 3-3 in the third off Maloy’s RBI groundout, which scored Carroll.
Mount St. Mary’s picked up a single score each in the bottom of the third and fourth to make it 4-3.
However, the Cougars put together a five-run fifth as LaValley hit an RBI double. Maloy and LaValley later scored off an error in the inning and Muse laced a two-run single to center, making it 8-5.
The Rockets then put up a five-run spot of their own to make it 10-8. Ada picked up its final tally off a Maloy run-scoring single in the sixth.
The two teams combined for nine errors, four by the Cougars.
Ada was scheduled to meet Byng at Stokes Field on Monday, but that contest was rained out. The Cougars are scheduled to host Byng at 4:30 p.m. today, weather permitting.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, March 8
At Oklahoma City
Mount St. Mary’s 10, Ada 9
ADA 201 051 0 — 9 9 4
MSM 301 150 x — 10 6 5
Manny LaValley, Christopher Carrethers (5) and Braden Maloy; Mount St. Mary’s battery not available. L – LaValley. 2B – LaValley (A). HL – Deland Cobb 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Zac Carroll 3-4, 3 RS; John David Muse 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Maloy 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; LaValley 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (A).
