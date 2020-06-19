It will be a busy weekend at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Tonight, motorcycles from the Xtreem Flattrack Series return to the local dirt track for the first time in three years. That will be followed with an appearance by the Touring Outlaw Modifies Series (TOMS) Saturday night, along with the regular schedule of local racers.
“They’re trying to keep me busy,” said Oklahoma Sports Park general manager George Welch.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Xtreem Flat Track is the newest home for flat track motorcycle racing. Top riders from around the world compete bar to bar at speeds up to 130-plus miles per hour in one of the most exciting spectacles on dirt according to the organization’s website.
“Fans can expect a group of racers who have been itching to get on the track for months,” Xtreem Flat Track owner Jake Latimer told The Ada News.
“Being couped up, and starting the series so late (this is round 1) will yield for some interesting results as riders are confirmed to coming from several states around,” he continued. “You are not going to want to miss the action from kids to adults, modern bikes to vintage. There is something for everybody.”
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 11-15 and senior citizens. The show is free for kids ages 10 and under.
Gates open at noon. The participants will begin practice at 5 p.m. with racing set to start at 7 p.m.
“Flat track racing is one of America’s first forms of motorsports. There is a long and storied history,” according to an Xtreem Flat Track press release.
“Flat track motorcycle racing is a little like a dance. The riders many times look like they’re on the edge of out of control,” the release said. “The bikes twitch and shake in the straightaways, then the riders shift their weight and pitch the bike sideways, sliding through the turns. The handlebar to handlebar action can look like a thrilling ballet as the bikes dance and dart around each other.”
Xtreem Flat Track motorcycle racing is a site for racing fans of all ages.
“Two wheels. No front brakes. Handlebar to handlebar. Pitched sideways in a cloud of dirt. Constantly on the edge of out of control. These athletes take danger by the throat and laugh in its face as they twist the throttle. So, if the name of our event scares you, flat track motorcycle racing may not be the sport for you,” the release said.
SATURDAY NIGHT
The TOMS modified cars could reach speeds equivalent to that of sprint cars Saturday night at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
“That’s an ‘as seen on TV’ type of deal there. They put on one heckuva show. They giddy up and go big-time,” Welch said. “They’re modifieds, but they’re as fast as sprint cars. They put on a show and they do race hard.”
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for kids ages 11-15 and senior citizens. The races are free for kids ages 10 and under.
The Touring Outlaw Modifies Series is a premier dirt modified racing series that races in the south-central states.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and races will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Oklahoma Sports Park is located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W.
