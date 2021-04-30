Thursday was supposed to be a hoppin’ day full of local baseball and softball playoff contests all across the region, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The rains that soaked the state on Wednesday — the Ada area received over five inches in some spots — pushed most of the bi-district and regional tournament contest back 24 hours. Coaches spent much of Thursday trying to dry out their fields in order to play today.
So let the playoff games begin.
Latta athletic director Bruce Plunk said the Panthers’ Class 2A Bi-District clash with Afton has been pushed all the way back until 1 p.m. Monday.
The Class 4A Regional softball tournament at Washington High School — which includes the Latta Lady Panthers – was scheduled to get started on Thursday barring any more rainfall. The Washington regional also contains the host Lady Warriors, Stroud and Latta’s first-round opponent, the Coalgate Lady Wildcats.
Here’s a look at the rest of the local baseball and softball team’s playoff destinations.
• The Ada High School baseball team will host Bishop McGuinness at 3:30 p.m. today in a Class 4A Bi-District doubleheader. An if-necessary contest would be played at noon on Saturday.
• The fourth-ranked Asher Indians were scheduled to host a Class B Regional baseball tournament, but the field was too soaked (AHS head coach Scott Hamilton said Asher got upward of six inches of rain) to get it ready for today. The teams involved have agreed to move the regional tournament to Drummond today and Saturday. Asher will meet Leedey at 11 a.m. and No. 18 Maysville will battle No. 16 Drummond at 1:30 p.m. in first-round action to get things started today. The first game on Saturday will start at noon.
• The Byng High School baseball team is scheduled to host Harding Charter Prep in a Class 4A Bi-District matchup. As of press time, that doubleheader had not been rescheduled. According to athletic director Brian Capps, Stokes Field is so saturated that it won’t be ready to play today. Capps said they’ve even entertained the idea of playing somewhere in the Oklahoma City area.
• Both the Roff baseball team and softball team are hosting regional tournaments and have pushed them back to today. Tipton and No. 14 Turner will kick the Class B Regional baseball tournament off at 11 a.m. today and the top-ranked Tigers will battle Cement at 1:30 p.m. In the Class A Regional softball tournament, No. 3 Roff will tangle with local foe Tupelo at 1 p.m. and No. 9 Turner will face No. 4 Whitesboro at 2:15 p.m. in first-round games.
• The Stonewall High School baseball team will travel to a Class A Regional Tournament at Wright City. That bracket will begin at noon today with the host and seventh-ranked Lumberjax battling Caddo at noon and the Longhorns facing No. 11 Dewar at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stratford Bulldogs are scheduled to make the three-hour and 36-minute drive to Quapaw for a Class 2A Bi-District doubleheader at 3 p.m. today. The SHS bus leaves at 8 a.m.
• The Class B Regional baseball tournament at Tupelo High School will begin today at 1 p.m. The fifthranked Tigers will battle Caney at 1 p.m. and Kiowa faces Moss at 3:30 p.m. in a pair of first-round matchups.
