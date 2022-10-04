Morton leads Stratford's charge past Wayne

WAYNE — Stratford’s Hunter Morton had over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the opening quarter of Friday’s game in a battle of the Bulldogs at Wayne.
Morton’s 70-yard touchdown run 78 seconds into the game and then a 36-yard touchdown run seven minutes later set the tone early in a 42-14 District A-4 win.
“We were able to get out early tonight with some big plays,” head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Stratford stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year and is now 2-0 in the district, while Wayne fell to 2-3 and 1-1.
Morton finished with 176 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs and Nolan Hall had 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead an offense that finished with 379 total yards, 347 rushing.
“Hunter Morton had 176 yards on only eight carries and Nolan Hall also had some nice runs with over 100 yards on only six carries,” Blackburn said.
Morton’s two scores gave Stratford a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Stratford blew open the game in the second quarter with 28 straight points.
Hall got the scoring going with a 26-yard TD run early in the second. Hall then threw a 32-yard TD pass to Walker Chandler in the middle of the quarter. Thirty seconds after Chandler’s TD reception, Morton scored on a 39-yard TD run. Hall followed that up with a 41-yard TD run late in the half as Stratford opened up a 42-0 halftime bulge.
Wayne scored late in the third quarter and scored again late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
“Defensively, our guys gave up less than 20 yards in the first half,” Blackburn said.
Justin Arriaga led the defensive charge with eight tackles. Aaron Carter and Lincoln Hall both finished with six tackles.
The Bulldogs will host another undefeated district team in Wynnewood on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Blackburn Field.
“We now look forward to a very good Wynnewood team next week at our place ,” Blackburn said. “We will need a good week of preparation.”
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
