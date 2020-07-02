Noodling enthusiast Kodi Morrison did it again.
Morris and partner Levi Keeton teams up to win first place at the Hillbilly Hand Fishin’ Tournament last weekend in Nowata.
It was a three-fish stringer tournament and team Morrison’s trio of catfish tipped the scales at a whopping 176.6 pounds. There was also a cash prize for the biggest fish caught and Morrison won that competition as well with a lunker that weight 66 pounds.
The duo caught the fish at Lake Eufaula and Morrison said fighting Mother Nature might have been more difficult than wrestling the catfish to the surface.
“It was tough fishing with the high winds,” said Morrison, a former Byng High School assistant softball coach and former East Central University basketball player.
“Luckily we ran into two big fish Friday and only needed one more fish. We caught it on the first hole we went to Saturday,” she continued. “Thank goodness we did because we had to get off the lake because the waves we’re getting a little scary out there.”
Morrison, who is a three-time winner at the huge Okie Noodling Festival in Pauls Valley, said she and Keeton didn’t have much trouble fighting the fish this time around.
“It was pretty easy going on catching the fish other than the wind,” she said. “But it was definitely a tag-team effort on the big fish (the 66-pounder) with Levi.”
Morrison wasn’t able to defend her Okie Noodling championship this summer. Due to concerns over COVID-19, the 20th annual Okie Noodling Tournament was canceled.
