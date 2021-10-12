Morrison slips past Latta in 2A semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Layni Bosler hit a high-bouncing ground ball to shortstop and teammate Hally Vaughn scored from third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Morrison stun Latta 3-2 in a Class 2A State semifinal contest Friday evening at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Morrison ended up falling to Silo 3-1 in Saturday’s championship game and finished its season at 32-6. Coach Missy Rogers’ club ends the fall at 32-8.
With the game tied at 2-2, Vaughn led off the seventh with a triple and Kelli Viet followed with an infield hit. After a strikeout, Bosler’s grounder drove home the game-winner.
Latta out-hit Morrison 9-4 and got a strong effort by pitcher Taryn Batterton. However, the Lady Panthers left seven runners on base.
Jaylee Willis led off the game with a base hit and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklyn Ryan. She hustled to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout to shortstop by Jade Sanders to give Latta an early 1-0 lead.
Sanders doubled with one out in the top of the third inning, stole third and scored on an RBI single by Jaycie Prine to put Latta ahead 2-0.
Morrison tied the game at 2-apiece on a Kallie Rupp two-run triple with one out in the bottom of the third.
That would end the scoring until Morrison’s seventh-inning heroics.
Sanders finished 2-for-4, Prine went 2-for-3 and Willis had two hits and scored a run. Batterton, Laraby Jennings and Savannah Senkel also had hits for Latta.
Batterton turned in a solid pitching performance for the Lady Panthers. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one earned run in 6.1 innings. Vaughn was the winning hurler for Morrison. She struck out two, walked one and allowed two earned runs.
