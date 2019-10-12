Morrison rains on Roff's parade

SHAWNEE — The pitching of Kaylyn Raper and five Roff errors led to No. 8 Morrison registering a 6-2 decision over the second-ranked Lady Tigers Thursday in the first round of the Class A State Softball Tournament at the Ball Fields at Firelake.
Roff, which saw its fine season come to an end, 28-7, outhit Morrison, 6-4, but committed one error each in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Meanwhile, only half of Morrison’s six runs were earned. Danleigh Harris took the hard-luck pitching loss. Harris surrendered the four hits and only one walk while striking out 14.
Raper fanned five Lady Tiger batters and walked just two while allowing the six hits. She held Roff scoreless through the first six innings.
Maddie Adair and Paige Mayfield each had a 2-for-3 performance from the plate. Adair knocked in a run, and Mayfield doubled once.
Elissa Bettes and Aaliyah Reeves were each 1-for-3. Bettes picked up one RBI off a double.
After going scoreless through six frames, Roff finally got on the board when Kailyn Gore drew a leadoff walk and reached third after a pair of wild pitches. Bettes then ripped an 0-1 delivery for a double to left-center, scoring Gore for the first run with one out. Then with two away, Adair dumped an 0-2 pitch near the left-field line, plating Bettes. But a fly-out ended the game.
Morrison, which advanced to the semis with a 31-4 record, picked up a single run each in the second and fourth innings — both times on squeeze bunts by Paris Warriner — to make it 2-0.
A two-base error, a sacrifice bunt and a passed ball led to Kallie Rupp scoring the third run of the game in the fifth inning.
Then a three-run sixth saw Hally Vaughn getting a single, stealing second and scoring off an error. Audrey Warriner later hit a one-out, two-run homer to left, capping off the Morrison scoring.
The game was delayed by rain for about an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.