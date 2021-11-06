Two players from Latta and one from Roff were named to the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State teams when rosters were released early this week.
The LHS pair of Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton were named two of the three All-State pitchers on the Small East team.
All Sanders and Batterton did were combine for 318 strikeouts while walking just 58 in 202 innings of work this fall.
The two hurlers helped Latta to a 32-8 record and a run to the Class 2A State semifinals. Latta won an incredible 24 games via shutouts.
Senior Jaylee Willis is the first Small East alternate and could get a spot on the All-State team if one becomes available.
Latta head coach Missy Rogers those three seniors — along with Angelle Jimenez and Triniti Cotanny left their mark on the Lady Panther fastpitch program.
“My seniors have had an amazing fastpitch career. In terms of softball, they have had three state tourney appearances in the fall and one state championship,” she said. “They all will be continuing their journey after graduation and be playing at the college level.”
Rogers said the team also has earned two Distinguished Academic Achievement Awards.
“I could not be more proud of these young ladies and the example they continue to set not only on the field but also in the classroom.”
Payton’s place
Roff senior Payton Owens was also named to the Small East All-State squad, which includes top players from Class B to Class 2A. Owens was selected as a Middle Infielder.
Owens hit .375 with two home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 26 RBIs and 30 runs scored for the Roff’s 2021 Class B State championship squad. She’s also played superb defense as the Lady Tigers’ shortstop since she was a freshman.
“We are very proud of Payton. Payton has started at shortstop every single game since she came into high school. She is a kid we lean on and look to, to make tough plays and get big hits,” said Roff head coach Jason Trimmer. “She’s a great kid that has left an enormous impact on our program. She is very deserving of this honor.”
Other members of the Small East All-State team include:
Pitchers: Christina Clark, Silo
Catchers: Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne; Rylee Lemons, Oklahoma Union
Corner Infielders: Alexis McDonald, Silo; Sam Hartman, Dale
Middle Infielders: Braelyn Blainsingame; Stuart
Outfielders: Kaylyn Bakre, Stroud; Chloe Crowley, Kiowa; Addie Bell, Dale
Utility: Braleigh King, Moss; Shaylin Midgley, Silo; Lainy Leforce, Woodland; Haylee Anderson, Wilburton; Grace Goins, Fairland
Coaching the Small East will be Mike Lawless of Silo.
The 2022 games are scheduled for June 11 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The Middle schools will begin the tripleheader at 10 a.m., followed by the Large school game at noon and the Small school game at 2 p.m.
