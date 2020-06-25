Lauren John didn’t have much of a spring golf season for the Ada Lady Cougars due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But she still received a postseason honor.
John was named to the 2020 Oklahoma Native All State Association’s girls golf team last week. She was one of only seven high school golfers to earn the honor.
“I’m so proud of Lauren for making All-State. She most certainly deserved this honor from her accomplishments on and off the course,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “I hate that she and others didn’t get to participate in the All-State games because of the virus, but still an honor she’ll cherish forever. After four years, Ada Lady Cougar Golf is a much better program because of Lauren. I’m going to miss her.”
Other members of the girls Native All-State team included Alicia Baker of Purcell, Ashlyn Baldridge of Morris, Riley Bauman of Catoosa, Anoli Billy of Purcell, Journey Perdue of Heavener and Kasha Teehee of Sallisaw.
Members of the ONASA All-State boys golf team include Cooper Ferrell of Tecumseh, Benjamin Johnson of Stilwell, Seth Mascho of Tahlequah, Conner Meehan of Coweta, Brayden Steward of Pryor and John Thompson of Stilwell.
Unfortunately, the ONASA announced last month that no games would be played this summer due to the pandemic.
Others honored
Four local players were named the 2020 ONASA All-State baseball team.
Latta’s Rylan Reed was named as an outfielder and Latta’s Jeron Johnston was named as a catcher.
Ian Heath and Ty Humphers, both of Stonewall, were selected as outfielders.
“I am extremely proud of both these boys. Ty already has the one honor of being selected to the (Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association) All-State and for him to make it just adds another honor to his career,” said Stonewall baseball coach Chuck Barton.
“Ian making it ticked me to death. He is the perfect example of what a student-athlete should be — hard-working, honest and a true leader on the field and in the classroom,” he continued. “Stonewall baseball is honored to have these two young men representing our program.”
Byng senior Cale Eaton was part of the Oklahoma Native All-State boys basketball team released last month.
Abby Beck of Sulphur was named to both the ONASA All-State girls basketball and softball teams. Beck was tabbed to be a first baseman/outfield for softball.
Joining Beck on the Native All-State softball team was Katyn Denson of Coalgate who was chosen as a catcher and outfielder.
All Oklahoma Native All-Staters will receive a plaque, certificate and All-State T-shirt.
