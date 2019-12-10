"Mookie" rakes in another postseason honor

East Central University football redshirt sophomore Ontario “Mookie” Douglas continued to add to his career awards, claiming 2019 D2 CCA All-Super Region 3 Second-Team honors as a running back.
The Lawton native returned to action after redshirting the 2018 season and picked up right where he had left off during his freshman campaign. He finished the year with three single-season and three career Top 10 finishes.
For the season, Douglas finished with 1,132 rushing yards, marking the second time he recorded over 1,000 yards rushing in a season. He also set single-season marks for Rushing TDs (18) and All-Purpose Yards (1,407).
The 2017 D2 CCA All-Super Region 3 Second-Team pick, Great American Conference Freshman of the Year and First-Team member, is also ranked on the ECU Career Rushing TDs (26), 2,000-Yard Rushing Yards (2,141) and Rushing 100-Yard Games (9) lists.
Douglas was one of 20 players from the GAC to claim a D2 CCA honor, leading all four conferences in the region (MIAA - 12, GLIAC - 11, GLVC - 7).
