Monroe still plans to have Post 72 team this summer

The new coronavirus has all shut down the sports world for now, but American Legion Baseball and Ada Braves general manager Darrell Monroe are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Monroe said he hopes the COVID-19 curve flattens enough to where the Ada Braves can field a team for at least part of the summer.
“Our goal is we’re going to play some kind of summer baseball as soon as we can get this thing regulated and they say it’s OK to start having crowds together,” Monroe said.
The American Legion issued a statement March 22 that said the Regional and World Series baseball tournaments remained unchanged for now.
“American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans. Currently, the National American Legion Baseball schedule remains in place per dates approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC); however, the schedule is subject to the respective state restrictions where the Regional and World Series tournaments are scheduled. It remains the goal of the Americanism Commission to hold our Regional and World Series tournaments this summer if possible,” said Richard Anderson, chairman of the National Americanism Commission, in a letter to American Legion Baseball department chairmen across the nation.
“We realize this pandemic results in all of us taking concerted steps and making important decisions regarding the 2020 baseball season,” Anderson continued. “For now, we ask you to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by local, state and federal governments to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved. The more prepared we are moving into this 2020 program season, the better we are in the face of all possible contingencies.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that all non-essential businesses statewide must now close, even if there are no locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the state Board of Education has closed schools for the rest of this year. State college campuses are also closed.
“At this point ... the American Legion Baseball Committee strongly encourages and recommends that departments suspend all baseball activities (team meetings, tryouts, practices, etc.) until all restrictions have been lifted,” Anderson’s statement said.
So it looks to be a bit before Monroe can even put a tryout date for the Ada Braves on the calendar. But he’s drawn a lot of interest from players in the region who want to play this summer.
“As of right now with no colleges going and no high schools going, there’s not even a facility we try out at,” he noted. “There are so many of these kids that are missing out on their spring season as a senior, and they’ll be looking for a venue to play this summer of any kind.”
Monroe said he’s heard that Shawnee, which fielded a team last year, and Ardmore have no intention of trying to put together an American Legion squad this summer. However, he said longtime legion programs like Three Rivers hope the coronavirus calms down enough to get things started.
“After Shawnee came in and had that one season up there and now they’re done, I was going to have — and still may — one of the biggest tryouts I’ve ever had,” Monroe said. “All those kids that played up there are looking for a place to go. They’re wanting to play. You wouldn’t believe how many phone calls I’ve received.”
For now, Monroe and American Legion Baseball are having to play the waiting game.
“Right now, we’re shut off. But we will have some kind of program if they say it’s OK we can,” he said.
