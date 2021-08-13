Monday returns home as new Stonewall coach

STONEWALL — It was an offer Dillon Monday simply couldn’t refuse.
After the news hit that longtime baseball coach Chuck Barton was heading into retirement, Monday became interested in the job. And this summer, he was named Barton’s replacement to take over the Longhorn baseball program.
“This is my dream job. I was super excited to be able to come back home,” Monday told The Ada News. “The Lord has really blessed me in letting me come back home and get to coach here.”
Monday got his head coaching career started in the fall of 2016 at Pittsburg High School, coaching baseball and basketball. After two years there, he landed at McCurtain High School, where he coached three years before finding his way back to Stonewall.
He led the Bulldogs to their first state tournament in 23 years in the fall of 2019.
“We had some success there,” he said. “It was awesome. The community there was really supportive.”
Monday’s first Stonewall High School club is young. Really young. The 16-man roster includes seven freshmen and four sophomores.
“I’m very excited about this group. We start six underclassmen and five of those are freshmen,” he said.
Monday said his young players had good junior high careers and before it’s all said and done, he believes they’ll make fine high school players. It may just take some time.
“I want them to get used to high school competition. There’s a big difference between junior high and high school,” he explained.
“They just need to get used to competing at a high level and get acclimated to the different level of competition they’ll be seeing, especially fall baseball in this area,” Monday continued.
The SHS graduate is certainly no stranger to the level of baseball talent in this area and region.
There’s a ton of great teams around here. You could throw a rock and find a state tournament team. The Stonewall schedule includes powerhouses such as Latta, Roff, Silo, Byng, Tushka, Asher and Dale.
Also on the Stonewall roster is the team’s lone senior, Jackson Cross.
“He worked super hard during two-a-days and kept everybody motivated,” Monday said. “He’ll run bases for us and get some spot starts. He’s a vocal leader for us. He’s really big for us in the dugout.”
Monday is excited about his young players and looks forward to watching them get better and better.
“These kids work super hard and are ready to get after it, so I’m excited to get to show them the Longhorn way and everything that comes with getting to put Kelly green on,” he said. “We’re pretty young, but they’re playing hard. So the future is looking very bright.”
