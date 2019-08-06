The Ada High football team doesn’t report to camp until Aug. 12, but that doesn’t mean football isn’t in the air at the Craig McBroom Football Complex.
Ada coaches got the chance to put mothers of Ada High football players through some of the rigors that their Cougars go through during training camp at the 2019 Helmets and Heels Friday night.
Cougar moms lifted weights, went through drills and threw and caught passes during the Helmets and Heels gathering. They got to know each other and the AHS coaching staff a little better as the night went on. There were 23 mothers in attendance.
“It’s a fun event for the moms of our players to get a glimpse of what their sons are involved in and what they need to know,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “The ladies came with great attitudes, and their effort was phenomenal. Our coaching staff really enjoys these opportunities to engage with our players’ parents.”
Cougar fathers will get the chance to attend Dad’s Friday Night Lights, a similar event, at 6:15 p.m. Friday. That event will start in the Calendar Room at the Ada High football facility.
The Ada High football team will have its first practice from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12 at Norris Field. The team will also practice at the same time Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Cougars will meet at the high school practice field the morning of Aug. 17 for Media Day (a session with The Ada News and other local media will take place first before parents join the photo frenzy a little later).
That night (Aug. 17), the annual Cougar Preview Scrimmage will kick off at 5:45 a.m. with junior high players. The high school portion of the scrimmage will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Ada’s two preseason scrimmages will be on the road this year. The Cougars are at Deer Creek High School on Aug. 22, in a scrimmage that also includes Carl Albert. On Aug. 29, Ada travels to Piedmont High School for a scrimmage that also includes Millwood and Johnson Marshall.
Junior High dates
Ada Junior High football players will check out football equipment this week.
• The eighth grade team will meet for check-out from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the junior high west gymnasium.
• The seventh-grade team will meet for check-out from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the junior high west gymnasium.
There will be a make-up day for any players who missed their initial checkout day from 4-6 p.m Aug. 12 at the junior high west gymnasium.
The first day of Ada Junior High football practice is Aug. 14. The seventh grade will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. and the eighth grade will meet from 9-10:30 p.m.
Students must have a current physical on file and all RankOne forms filled out online.
RankOne can be accessed online at www.rankonesport.com/content. When you reach the website:
• Click on “Fill out Electronic Forms” in the upper right corner.
• Choose “OK” for the state.
• Click on “Ada City Schools”
• Follow the directions on the opening page.
Note: If your athlete is a new student and you can’t find their name in the RankeOne database, please contact Ada Athletic Director Bryan Harwell at (580) 310-7215. Please leave a message with the student’s name, date of birth and grade. They will be manually added to the database within 24 hours.
