Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.