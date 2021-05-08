MLB prospect Jobe gives Byng fits in Class 4A

OKLAHOMA CITY — Heritage Hall ace Jackson Jobe has been projected to be selected in the first round in July’s Major League Baseball Draft.
You probably wouldn’t get much of an argument from the Byng High School baseball team.
Jobe — one of the top two prep pitchers in the draft — struck out 12, walked one and allowed just one hit and one run in six innings in the Chargers’ 11-1 win over Byng in a winner’s bracket game Thursday afternoon at Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City.
Byng shut out Newcastle 10-0 in a first-round matchup. The Pirates tried to keep their season going on Friday.
Heritage Hall 11, Byng 1
The host Chargers led 6-0 after three innings before Byng spoiled the shutout in the bottom of the fourth.
Cole Tracy led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Reid Johnson then singled to left field (the only BHS hit of the game) and Tracy moved to third base. Tracy then scored on a double steal to make it 6-1.
The inning ended when Johnson was thrown out attempting to steal third.
Heritage Hall ended with eight hits, led by — who else? — Jobe. He went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk three RBIs and a run scored. Gray Thomas finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run.
Gannon Alle and Tyler Offel both hit doubles for the Chargers, while Austin Lemon went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored from the top of the HH batting order.
Three Byng hurlers combined for three strikeouts and six walks.
Byng 10, Newcastle 0
Pitcher Parker Presley kept the Newcastle offense in check. He struck out three, walked four and allowed just three hits in the five-inning run-rule.
Byng led just 1-0 before breaking the game open with six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Pirates collected 11 hits in the game, including two apiece from Caden Azlin, Reid Johnson and Cooper McCage. Johnson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Azlin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and McCage ended up 2-for-2 with one RBI. Bill McCarter hit a double and drove in a run for the locals.
Ryan Barker went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk for the Racers, while Alex Logan and Garrett Ninness each had singles.
