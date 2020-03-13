Mitchell also tests positive, OKC players to be tested, NBA out of action at least 30 days

The Oklahoma City Thunder sent an update to season ticket holders and fans inside the arena for Wednesday’s suspended game against the Utah Jazz. The franchise also posted that message to Twitter, making it fully public.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding in dealing with a very difficult and unprecedented situation in our arena last night,” it began. “We are especially pleased to hear state health officials say game attendees do not face a health risk.”
The franchise said it was working “through a variety of options and will work closely with the NBA over the next few days to determine appropriate next steps.”
Also, “fans may also hold onto their tickets until it is determined if or when the game will be rescheduled.”
However, that will not happen for at least 30 days, the minimum length of time the NBA has told its teams the season will remain suspended, according to multiple reports.
That was just one aftershock from the earthquake that began Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, the result of Utah’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus [COVID-19].
Gobert’s positive test prompted the Thunder’s game against the Jazz to be suspended mere moments before the tip and, very soon thereafter, the NBA to announce the indefinite suspension of its season.
Thursday, it was learned Donovan Mitchell, Gobert’s teammate, had also tested positive for coronovirus, via a test conducted late Wednesday night while the Jazz remained inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Also Thursday came an announcement from the Mid-Del school system that a Jazz player had worked out privately inside Del City High School’s gymnasium. Consistent with pictures posted to social media, that player was Mitchell.
Mitchell acknowledged his positive test via Instagram, also issuing a statement via the platform.
“We are all learning more about the seriousness of the situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them,” Mitchell wrote. “I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive.”
According to Gary Cox, the state’s commissioner of health, who was part of a midday news conference called by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and broadcast statewide, “58 specimens” were collected from Jazz players, personnel and journalists who cover the team, resulting in two positive tests. Cox mentioned no names, but those positive tests would appear to belong Gobert and Mitchell.
Also revealed during that news conference, the number of Oklahomans — Jazz players not included — to have tested positive for coronavirus is three.
Later Thursday, Gobert also used Instragram to issue a statement.
“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety and embarrassment,” Gobert wrote, “The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered … I was careless and make no excuse.”
Thunder players were not tested for the virus Wednesday night, but according to ESPN’s Royce Young, soon will be.
“At the direction of the Oklahoma State Health Department, Thunder players and staffers will be administered COVID-19 testing, a team spokesperson tells ESPN,” Young tweeted around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The NBA’s suspension of its season began a cascade of changes in professional sport amid coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday, Major League Baseball suspended spring training and pushed back opening day, originally March 26, for at least two weeks. The National Hockey League also suspended play indefinitely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.