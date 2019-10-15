YUKON — No. 11 Latta committed seven errors — five in an ugly first inning — and top-ranked Silo took advantage in a 9-2 win over the Panthers Friday in a Class A State Tournament semifinal contest.
Silo would go on and drop a 4-3 decision to No. 2 Dale in Saturday’s championship game. The Rebels finished the season at 29-4, Dale ended up 32-3 and Latta stood at 20-10.
Silo scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning in an uprising that included five LHS miscues, a walk and two base hits.
Both teams battled to a 2-2 tie over the final six innings.
The Rebels committed two errors in the top of the third inning that led to Latta’s first run of the game. Braden Schroeder reached on an error to lead things off, advanced to second on another error and later scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball to the shortstop that made it 7-1.
Silo scored a pair of runs on a two-run double by Carson Atwood in the bottom of the third to push the SHS advantage to 9-1.
Latta scratched for its final run of the game when Teddy Abney doubled to lead off the sixth inning. He later scored on a pair of passed balls to cut the Silo lead to 9-2.
The Panthers tried to get something going in the top of the seventh when Cooper Hamilton walked and DJ Van Atten was hit by a pitch. But Abney’s hard line drive to Silo center fielder Cord McDonald ended the game.
Latta managed just four total hits off Silo pitcher Korben Ford, who struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in the complete-game effort.
JT Gray finished 1-for-2 for Latta, while Hamilton, Van Atten and Abney had Latta’s other hits.
Silo had just five hits off Latta pitchers Hamilton, Gray and Chance Perry. Hamilton, the starter, faced just seven batters but none of the early runs he surrendered were earned. Gray struck out one and walked two in his relief stint and Perry finished the final 1.1 innings and didn’t give up a hit or a run.
Ford finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace Silo from the top of the batting order.
