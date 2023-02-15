Missouri Southern speeds past Tigers

The Missouri Southern State University Lions jumped out to an 8-0 first-inning lead over East Central University en route to a 20-1 win over the Tigers on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
Lion lead-off hitter Nate Mieszowski doubled off the right field wall to ignite the Southern offense in the first inning. Garrett Rice followed with a single that advanced Mieszowski to third.
After a Matt Miller walk, Mieszowski scored the Lions first run off a wild pitch from the arm of East Central’s Price Daube. After loading the bases with a Ryan Doran walk, Daube walked in Rice and the Lions were up 2-0. Miller accounted for MSSU’s third run, scoring on a fielder’s choice.
The Lions (7-2) scored their next three runs via doubles off the bats of Ethan Clark and Andrew Burbeck. Down 6-0, East Central manager Sunny Golloway looked to his bullpen to stop the bleeding in what would be the first of numerous pitching changes for ECU (2-5).
Reliever Bryce Crawford fared no better for the Tigers, as Mieszkowski sent the ball over the left field fence, driving in Rice and putting the Lions up 8-0.
The Lion offense continued to produce in the second Inning. A Ryan Doran three-run dinger put MSSU up 11-0 after two innings.
Doran followed the home run with a third-inning double that scored Miller and Rice. Tyler Ferguson later doubled to drive in Doran and the Lions held a comfortable 14-0 advantage after three innings.
MSSU tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning off a Miller three-run homer and the Lions were up 17-0 going into the fifth inning. Miller’s long ball (the 39th of his career) brought him within two of the all-time home run record at MSSU. Rice followed Miller’s three-run shot with one of his own in the fifth inning and the Lions held a 20-0 advantage going into the sixth inning.
The sixth inning was the only one of the game in which the Lions did not score and the only inning in which they gave up a score.
East Central’s Duncan Key scored the Tigers lone run of the game in the top of the sixth inning off a Dawerlyn Ama double to right center.
The Lions closed the run-rule shortened game in the seventh inning with back-to-back looking strikeouts of Kyle Busker and Kale William by Missouri Southern’s Eli Stoops.
The Lions logged their 20 runs off 19 hits and no errors. Nine players had hits for the Lions, with six recording multiple hits.
ECU had five hits and one error.
Doran led the Lions with 6 RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting. Rice went 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Miller was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, and Mieszkowski was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
Starter Cale McCallister pitched four shutout innings, giving up three hits and a lone walk. The Lion infield turned three double plays.
The Tigers will host their first GAC series of the 2023 season beginning Friday at Ken Turner Field. Game 1 is scheduld for 2 p.m. The two teams will then play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.
