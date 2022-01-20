Ada’s comeback kids almost did it again.
The Ada boys basketball team used an improbable rally to force overtime, led until the final seconds in the first overtime before finally running out of steam — and players — in an insane 72-69 double-overtime loss to perennial powerhouse Millwood Tuesday night inside a rockin’ Cougar Activity Center.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s club dropped to 6-6 on the year, while Class 3A No. 3 Millwood improved to 10-4 after escaping with the narrow victory.
Ada, which was supposed to play unranked Durant Tuesday night before COVID-19 got in the way and the high-flying Falcons filled in, now heads to the 2022 Titan Classic hosted by Carl Albert High School. The Cougars meet Class 6A foe Norman at 2:30 p.m today in a first-round matchup.
All six of Ada’s losses have come to teams ranked No. 11 in 5A, No. 19 in 5A, No. 2 in 5A, No. 3 in 4A, No. 10 in 5A and now No. 3 in 3A.
“It was an exciting back-and-forth game. It was also a very physical game in my opinion,” Caufield said. “I thought we handled it really well along with the pressure from Millwood. We continue to compete at a high level night after night and that is going to pay off when we get to the playoffs.”Tuesday night’s contest was oh-so-close to a win.
In the first overtime, Devon MacCollister hit a 3-pointer off an assist by George Maddox to get Ada started and the Cougars led for nearly all of the four-minute period.
Maddox beat a Millwood press late for an easy fast-break bucket to put Ada on top 62-58 with 14 seconds left.
The Falcons rushed the ball down the court and William Mays hit a corner 3 and Millwood head coach Michael Jeffries called a timeout with just 4.8 seconds left and Ada leading 62-61.
After the timeout, the Cougars got the ball into Andrew Hughes. Mays appeared to tie him up and force a jump ball situation right underneath the basket, but the play was never blown dead. Mays stole the ball and Hughes was forced to foul him with just 1.2 seconds left. The MHS junior missed the first free throw but made the second to knot the score at 62-62 and force overtime No. 2.
Ada trailed 68-65 early in the second extra period but again fought back.
Camryn Reed hit a jumper to make it 68-67. During that possession, MacCollister — Ada’s point guard and best ball-handler — limped off the court with a leg injury.
Jack Morris hit a tough baseline jumper with 1:53 left in the second OT to put Ada ahead 69-68.
After Law missed a pair of free throws with 1:27 remaining, Ada used three consecutive timeouts while trying to milk the clock against Millwood’s tough defensive pressure. After the last timeout, with 49.4 ticks left, the Falcons forced a turnover at halfcourt. That led to a drive to the basket by Rickey Hunt with 21.6 seconds left that put the visitors on top 70-69.
The Cougars turned the ball over with 10.9 seconds left, but on the ensuing inbounds play Ada’s defense forced Millwood to throw an errant pass, giving the hosts one last offensive possession.
However, Hunt stole the ball for Millwood and hit two free throws with 3.3 ticks left to ice the game.
Reed attempted a half-court heave as time expired, was tripped up and landed hard on his right arm. He stayed on the floor during the postgame handshakes before finally being helped to his feet.
Caufield told The Ada News following the game he was unsure of the status of Reed or MacCollister for Thursday’s contest.
The Cougars needed an incredible comeback late in regulation to force overtime.
After a buck inside by Carlos Strong, Millwood led 53-44 with 1:44 left in the game.
MacCollister then drove to the basket and was fouled by Jaden Nickens, who didn’t like the call and was accessed a technical foul.
MacCollister made four free throws with 1:32 left to get Ada with 53-48.
Reed followed with a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point possession and the Cougars crept within two at 53-51 with 1:12 remaining.
After a Millwood miss, Reed scored on a drive to the bucket to knot the score at 53-all with 42 seconds left in regulation.
Law scored on a tough move in the paint for Millwood with 19 seconds left to put the visitors back on top 55-53.
After a missed shot, Millwood’s Jaylen Dillard found himself on the floor with the rebound. He was surrounded by Cougars and another MHS called a timeout. However, Millwood had used them all up and the Falcons were charged with another technical foul.
MacCollister made two more clutch free throws with 2.1 ticks left to tie the score at 55-55.
Ada had a chance to win it in regulation. Morris attempted to get a 3-pointer and appeared to be pushed as he shot it. The ball deflected perfectly to Reed in the corner but his triple at the buzzer was just off the mark and the game went to overtime.
There were great individual performances on both sides.
Reed finished with 22 points and hit four 3-point baskets to led the Ada offense. He also had eight rebounds. MacCollister followed with 19 points and went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. He also had four steals.
Morris followed with 12 points and five rebounds before fouling out. Maddox added eight big points off the bench and grabbed five rebounds. Hughes, playing his first real varsity minutes since recovering from a back injury, only scored three points but had six rebounds and a steal.
Hunt led the MHS attack with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Law was right behind with 21 points, five rebounds and three takeaways. Mayes also hit double figures with 13 points, while Strong had eight points and nine rebounds off the bench for the visitors.
Millwood struggled at the free-throw line, sinking just 16-of-36 attempts. The Cougars finished 13-of-18 from the stripe.
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At Ada
Millwood 72, Ada 69 (2 OT)
MILLWOOD 14 12 12 17 7 10 — 72
ADA 12 11 12 20 7 7 — 69
MILLWOOD: Rickey Hunt 8-15, 6-10, 22; Kobe Law 7-13, 7-12, 21; Williams Mays 5-10, 2-4, 13; Carlos Long 4-6, 0-8, 8; Craylin Liberty 2-4, 0-0, 5; Jaden Nickens 1-6, 0-0, 2; Jaylen Dillard 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 27-60, 16-36, 72.
ADA: Camryn Reed 8-15, 2-2, 22; Devon MacCollister 5-13, 7-9, 19; Jack Morris 5-15, 2-3, 12; George Maddox 4-5, 0-0, 8; Andrew Hughes 1-2, 1-2, 3; Kendre Grant 1-2, 1-2, 3; Josh Murray 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 25-62, 13-18, 69.
Turnovers: Millwood 12, Ada 16.
Steals: Millwood 10 (Hunt 3, Law 3); Ada 7 (MacCollister 4).
Rebounds: Millwood 50 (Strong 9); Adas 39 (Reed 8).
3-point goals: Millwood 2-13 (Mayes 1-2, Liberty 1-2); Ada 6-15 (Reed 4-8, MacCollister 2-4).
Fouled out: Nickens (M); Morris, Maddox, Hughes (A).
Technical fouls: Nickens, Law (M).
