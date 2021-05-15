Miller named Coach of the Year after Byng's special season

Under the circumstances, no one could have blamed the Byng High School girls basketball team for not having a great 2020-21 season.
After all, several players were missing — who left the BHS program — that were expected to help the Lady Pirates this year.
However, this year’s Byng team overcame some adversity and were able to come together and ended up having one of the best seasons in the area.
Coach Trent Miller’s team ended the season 18-4 and got within a single win of a trip to the Class 4A State Tournament.
The Lady Pirates far exceeded expectations from everyone except maybe themselves and that led to Miller being named the 2021 Ada News All-Area Girls Coach of the Year.
“I think the verbiage you just used — come together — is what happened,” Miller said, reflecting back on the Byng campaign.
‘That is truly what happened. Everybody put their own agendas aside and said our goal is to win and celebrate the success of the other person. You could tell they played with absolute love and appreciation for their teammates which is why we had success,” he said.
The Lady Pirates could have easily been undefeated heading to the playoffs. They suffered an early to Class 2A No. 4 Latta, their local rivals, and dropped a tough 37-36 loss to Class 3A No. 8 Kingston.
“It was pretty rare and pretty special,” Miller said.
“They were fun to be around. Every day in practice you could tell they truly cared about each other,” he continued. “There was only one goal in mind. You’d think it would be winning, but it wasn’t. Winning was a by-product of the goal of wanting my teammates to be successful because I truly care about them. Because that was their mindset, the wins just fell in place.”
Byng’s two playoff losses were to No. 2 Anadarko — a team many expected to win the Class 4A State championship — and No. 5 Fort Gibson, who advanced to the 4A championship game.
“Honestly, they were just better than we were. We just met two pretty dominant teams.
In both games, we just missed some things early and had some things snowball on us a little bit,” Miller said. “They’re both just really, really good. Anadarko got upset to not win it and Fort Gibson can just defend. You look at what they did to Classen, who scored over 100 points several times this year and they just absolutely defended them to a T.”
Having the 2021 Ada News All-Area Co-Girls Player of the Year Kennedy Large along with the 2021 Ada News All-Area Freshman of the Year Alona Cooper on the team didn’t hurt Byng’s cause.
“Our success really started during the second half of last semester. If you look at her numbers — she went from 12.7 points per game and us playing .500 basketball to averaging 19 points a game and we got beat about three times,” Miller explained.
“When you look at the special talent Ken had and then us to be willing just to play off her — that’s really what it was and that’s where your success comes,” he continued. “There was no question Ken was our best player and she was probably the best player almost every single night we stepped on the floor.”
Cooper was also a big key to Byng’s success.
“The emergence of Alona really helped us as a freshman that comes in and gets to play under the tutelage of a lot of upperclassmen,” he said.
Miller said the Lady Pirate worked hard in practices without him having to push them.
“It’s odd. Every day in practice there wasn’t a struggle. It wasn’t a fight for them to go hard. They just played off of each other’s energy,” he said. “The practice portion of it was fun. Everybody wanted to work hard.”
It didn’t shock Miller that his team played so well throughout the season.
“I thought we could potentially do that because I knew their hearts and what they could be,” he said. “You’re optimistic each year ... and the fact that they did what I hoped they would do is pretty satisfying.”
