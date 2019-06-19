Miles vs. Oklahoma an interesting development in OU-KU series

NORMAN — Two decades have passed since Kansas football’s last win over Oklahoma.
It was Oct. 4, 1997, when Eric Moore scored a 1-yard TD and the Jayhawks held OU scoreless for the final 12 minutes and 40 seconds in Lawrence — difficult to imagine in a world with Lincoln Riley.
It’s unclear when KU might compete in this series the way it briefly did during the ‘90s, winning three in a row while John Blake coached OU. But KU athletic director Jeff Long hopes Les Miles is the right person for the challenge.
Bringing Miles out of retirement wasn’t a bad tactic. The former LSU and Oklahoma State coach has been a social media hit and all-around good presence for KU football thus far.
At OSU, he staved off the Cowboys’ historic struggles against the Sooners, going 2-2 against OU in four seasons. His “Let ‘er Rip!” mindset made some wonder briefly if Miles had a special power over his neighbors in Norman. (A notion that was put to rest in OU’s 52-9 victory in 2003.)
Ultimately, Miles went 2-2 as a Big 12 coach against OU and is 3-2 all-time. Maybe that counts for something.
• When: Week 5 | Saturday, Oct. 5 (Time, TV: TBA) | David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium; Lawrence, Kansas.
• Why it’s No. 11: This game will have little appeal unless things change. OU has won 14 consecutive games against KU, and No. 15 seems imminent.
The Jayhawks stacked up 348 yards rushing against a porous OU defense last season, but duplicating that seems unlikely if sophomore running back Pooka Williams is suspended, or possibly removed from the team.
Williams remains under suspension after being granted a diversion by the Douglas County Attorney’s office on suspicion of domestic battery.
Otherwise, Lawrence in early October is a beautiful place for sports. The trees, the hills, the limestone, the leaves turning, the men’s basketball team beginning practices. Get a Wang Burger at The Wheel and be satisfied.
• Last time: OU’s 55-40 victory over KU last fall was highlighted by another huge performance by Kyler Murray, who accounted for five TDs.
But Williams’ career-high 252 yards and two scores led the Jayhawks’ big night on the ground in what became another black mark on the OU defense’s resume.
A look at the
Jayhawks:
• The skinny: KU is ranked 106th out of 107 Power 5 teams in S&P+ preseason projections. Whatever magic Miles may have up his sleeve, it’s unlikely to reach fruition this fall.
The Jayhawks are 6-42 the past four seasons and 2-34 in the Big 12. There’s a losing culture to eradicate.
But some life exists. Thomas MacVittie, one of the top junior college quarterbacks in the nation, signed with the Jayhawks. So did JUCO receivers Ezra Naylor II (6 feet 4) and Andrew Parchment (6 feet 2).
• Best returning player: Williams is the Jayhawks’ best talent. He seems likely to return at some point but might not play an entire season.
He was the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year in 2018 after rushing for 1,184 yards and seven touchdowns.
• Biggest departure: Gone are two defensive stars.
Daniel Wise was one of the Big 12’s best defensive tackles, and Joe Dineen led the FBS in solo tackles for the past two seasons.
Both latched on with NFL teams as undrafted free agents — Dineen with the Denver Broncos and Wise with the Dallas Cowboys.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.