ARLINGTON, Texas – When the flip phone’s heyday passed, Mike Gundy reluctantly upgraded to the latest technology.
As Oklahoma State’s football coach sat in front of reporters for a breakout session near the end of Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Days schedule, he shared a brief anecdote that served as a metaphor for conference realignment. He wished he could have kept his flip phone, he said. But its popularity fizzled with the innovation of smartphones, and as an on-the-go coach recruiting 18-year-old football stars, Gundy had to evolve with the trends.
Perched in front of Gundy and using apps to record his every word, the reporters’ smartphones offered proof of how technology has transformed in a few years. His message was clear: change is inevitable. The familiar model of college football is the flip phone, on the verge of becoming obsolete as conferences fracture and expand across the nation.
“The geographical locations of conferences and traditions of college football are gone, and more so now than they were two weeks ago,” Gundy said. “You adapt and change and deal with it, or you get out of the game if you don’t think you like it, if you’re old-school. I’m a little old-school, but I can adjust and make changes based on it’s not gonna go away.
“This is a big business now, and the traditions that we all embraced in not just football, but other traditions that have to do with college athletics, they’re gone now.”
Catchy phrases and buzzwords are constantly thrown around to describe this large-scale makeover of college football. Many call it a “seismic shift.” Conversations revolve around the “changing landscape.” Gundy’s phone analogy also fits the situation, and Big 12 Media Days offered a glimpse into the ongoing process of invention, the quest to assemble the shiny new gadgets that can keep dollars churning through the business.
There are more questions than answers, and reporters didn’t need to worry if they would have enough topics to discuss at Big 12 football’s premier summer event, which started with new commissioner Brett Yormark’s introductory press conference. The timeline is fast-paced and unpredictable.
Nearly a year ago, Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departure to the SEC. The Name, Image and Likeness ruling ushered in a new era of college athletics, creating lucrative opportunities for student-athletes but also bringing about uncertainty about how NIL will be regulated.
Then this year, on June 30, USC and UCLA announced their intent to splinter from the Pac-12 in fall 2024, stirring up conversations about “megaconferences” and questions about where the Big 12 would stand in a complete realignment.
“It’s on the move, and it’s not stopping,” Gundy said.
Many familiar aspects of college football, including classic rivalries, are dissolving. Facing a flurry of questions about the potential continuation of a rivalry with Oklahoma, Gundy said “Bedlam is history.” He also elicited laughs when he joked that OU and Texas should be excluded from Big 12 meetings, but he followed with a serious answer involving the phone analogy.
“I say that jokingly, but if you’re strategically in a business meeting and … if it’s two cellphone companies, I don’t want somebody from their company in my company,” Gundy said. “If I have new software and new technology, I don’t want them to go develop it. I want to develop it.”
Gundy, whose raise in the spring bumped his salary up to a conference-high $7.5 million per year, acknowledged money is the motivation for many of these large-scale decisions beyond his control. While discussing realignment, he referred to the “power struggle for long-term television money.”
NIL adds another facet to the business of college football, but while it can be empowering for players, the league’s future isn’t in their hands, either. At Big 12 Media Days, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders offered insight about topics ranging from his leadership approach to the growth of the Cowboys’ young receivers, but when someone asked him about conference realignment, he explained why it isn’t one of his concerns – though he could play in the expanded Big 12 next season if he chooses to use his extra COVID year.
“If we do care, what can we do?” Sanders said. “... We can’t do anything about it. It’s not like if the players say anything, it’s gonna change anything, so it is what it is, I guess.”
Although players and coaches often aren’t involved in those bureaucratic decisions, Yormark said he will go on a “listening tour” to meet with representatives of all Big 12 institutions. He also stated his vision for creating a version of the Big 12 that can reach young people. His introductory remarks included the words “younger,” “cooler” and “hipper,” reflecting a push to keep up with trends and avoid getting left behind in the colossal conference shift.
Amid the uncertainty, Big 12 Media Days highlighted the conference’s wins. Bob Bowlsby, who retains his role until Yormark officially succeeds him as commissioner on Aug. 1, pointed to the Big 12’s success in multiple sports during the past season and the strength of four new members: BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, teams set to join in 2023. The Big 12 distributed a record $42.6 million per school this year, he said.
Bowlsby and Yormark showed determination to stabilize the Big 12 in an unstable landscape, and Gundy reflected this perspective, too. He can wistfully look back at the college football traditions he loves, holding onto the nostalgia many fans share, but he continues to move forward. If he wants to stay in the business and play his part in keeping the conference intact, that’s the only option.
“I’m convinced that the Big 12 will be here for a long time,” Gundy said.
“Who will be in it? I’m not sure, but the brand and what we have at this point moving forward at Oklahoma State will be a very, very marketable opportunity in the future.”
