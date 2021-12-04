Mid-America Classic to make big return

A year after a majority of its board members voted to cancel it due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic is back. And she’s making a big return.
The annual holiday high school girls basketball tournament is scheduled for Dec. 28-30 inside East Central University’s Kerr Activity Center.
Seven of the eight teams in the field are ranked in the Top 10 — and most in the Top 5 — and features talented squads from Class 4A to Class B.
The local headliner will be the Latta Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Latta was off to a 3-0 start heading into Friday’s matchup at local rival Byng. The Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year.
Latta’s first-round opponent will be Perry, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. The Lady Maroons opened their season with a 55-35 win at Blackwell.
Weatherford and Hammon will meet in the other first-round game on Latta’s side of the bracket. The Lady Eagles are No. 6 in Class 4A, while Hammon is No. 2 in Class B. Weatherford hadn’t opened its season as of press time, while the Lady Warriors are off to a 7-0 start.
Another intriguing first-round contest will pit Amber-Pocasset against Lomega. The Lady Panthers are No. 2 in Class 2A and started the season with a 2-0 record. The Lady Raiders are No. 1 in Class B and sit at 4-1 on the year.
The final first-round contest matches Tuttle with Frontier.
The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and many feel like they are the favorites to win the 4A state title. Tuttle hadn’t played a game at press time.
Frontier is 2-1 and ranked No. 12 in Class A.
So mark your calendars and make plans to attend this year’s Mid-America Tournament. It looks like yet another classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.