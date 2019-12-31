2019 Mid-America Classic Boxscores

2019 Mid-America Classic
At Kerr Activities Center
Saturday, Dec. 28
Championship
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 57, Vanoss 48
SEQUOYAH 7 20 18 12 — 57
VANOSS 9 12 16 11 — 48
SEQUOYAH-TAHLEQUAH (9-1): Lexy Keys 5-15, 15-16, 25; Smalls Goudeau 4-13, 2-2, 10; Jaide Long 3-6, 0-0, 8; Jessica Mackey 3-4, 0-0, 8; Baylee Davis 2-6, 0-0, 6. Totals: 17-56, 17-19, 57.
VANOSS: Lizzy Simpson 5-8, 5-7, 15; Emily Wilson 5-10, 0-0, 14; Emrie Ellis 3-9, 5-7, 12; Rileigh Rush 2-9, 1-2, 7. Totals: 15-38, 11-16, 48.
Turnovers: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 11, Vanoss 20.
Steals: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 9 (Keys 5); Vanoss 7.
Assists: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 8 (Goudeau 3); Vanoss 12 (Ellis 6, Abbi Snow 5).
Rebounds: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 37 (Goudeau 9); Vanoss 28 (Simpson 9).
3-point goals: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6-27 (Long 2-2, Davis 2-6, Mackey 2-3); Vanoss 7-22 (Wilson 4-8, Rush 2-8, Ellis 1-4).
Fouled out: Simpson (V).
3rd Place
Jones 55, Christian Heritage Academy 31
JONES 15 17 10 13 — 55
CHA 7 4 8 12 — 31
JONES (6-1): Tirzah Moore 7-10, 5-8, 19; Caley Young 5-10, 1-2, 11; Bailey Ely 2-9, 0-0, 6; Bailey Ely 3-9, 0-0, 5; Alex Farmer 1-1, 1-2l, 4; Joeli Holbrook 1-1, -0, 3; Courntey Vaughn 1-6, 0-0, 2; Zoe Tucker 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 21-51, 9-15, 55.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE ACADEMY (6-3): Rylee Langerman 7-19, 1-2, 15; Myka Parrish 3-8, 0-0. 9; Grace Littejim 1-5, 5-10, 7. Totals: 11-37, 6-12, 31.
Turnovers: Jones 13, CHA 19.
Steals: Jones 13 (Three with 3); CHA 6 (Langerman 4).
Assists: Jones 11 (Vaughn 3, Young 3); CHA 4.
Rebounds: Jones 41 (Young 13); CHA 20 (Langerman 8).
3-point goals: Jones 4-15 (B. Ely 1-6, Holbrook 1-1, Farmer 1-1, T. Ely 1-4); CHA 3-11 (Parrish 3-6).
Fouled out: Young (J).
5th Place
Hydro-Eakly 68, Canute 38
HYDRO 14 11 20 23 — 68
CANUTE 9 12 14 3 — 38
HYDRO-EAKLY (10-1): Rachel Barry 6-10, 9-11, 21; Kira Berkey 7-14, 1-1, 17; Rees Kerkey 2-7, 2-3, 6; Lottie Parker 2-4, 0-0, 6; Macey Buss 2-10, 0-0, 5; Raegan Klaasen 2-7, 0-0, 4; Casady Sublett 1-3, 2-2, 4; Tessa York 1-5, 1-2, 3; Alexa Nix 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-65, 15-19, 68.
CANUTE (12-3): Kylee Smith 5-7l 1-2, 11; Madison Faylor 2-4, 2-3, 8; Haley Schreck 3-5, 1-2 7; Kylie Savage 2-3, 2-2, 6; Kirstyn Strain 2-9, 0-0 4; Sydney Thrasher 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-31, 6-10, 38.
Turnovers: Hydro-Eakly 13, Canute 36.
Steals: Hydro-Eakly 16 (Barry 5); Canute 8 (Faylor 3).
Assists: Hydro-Eakly 9 (R. Berkey 4); Canute 5.
Rebounds: Hydro-Eakly 30 (Barry 5, York 5); Canute 28 (Smith 7).
3-point goals: Hydro-Eakly 5-20 (K. Berkey 2-5, Parker 2-3, Buss 1-5); Canute 2-13 (Faylor 2-3).
Fouled out: None.
7th Place
Kingston 68, Hartshorne 46
HARTSHORNE 17 9 11 9 — 46
KINGSTON 19 15 17 17 — 68
HARTSHORNE (8-3): Jaylee Moore 6-13, 0-0, 17; Ashton Hackler 4-13, 0-0, 9; Ozzlyn Lightle 2-7, 2-2, 7; Courtnee Sensibaugh 3-6, 1-3, 7; Taylor Stufflebean 3-6, 0-0, 6. Totals: 18-45, 3-4, 46.
KINGSTON (3-5): Kassie Bailey 7-13, 0-0, 19; Brit Henderson 5-14, 4-4, 15; Tyla Bohannon 6-9, 2-7, 14; Prelsey McKnight 3-6, 0-0, 9; Danna Wagnon 2-4, 5-8, 9; Emi Osteen 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 23-48, 13-21, 68.
Turnovers: Hartshorne 16, Kingston 17.
Steals: Hartshorne 7, Kingston 3.
Assists: Hartshorne 13 (Sensibaugh 4); Kingston 13 (Bailey 4, Wagnon 4).
Rebounds: Hartshorne 16 (Sensibaugh 4); Kingston 39 (Bohannon 12).
3-point goals: Hartshorne 7-25 (Moore 5-11, Hackler 1-6, Lighle 1-4); Kingston 9-17 (Bailey 5-7, McKnight 3-5, Henderson 1-5).
Fouled out: Lightle (H).
Friday, Dec. 27
Semifinals
Vanoss 52, Christian Heritage Academy 42
CHA 10 19 5 8 — 42
VANOSS 9 11 15 17 — 52
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE ACADEMY: Rylee Langerman 5-10 1-2, 13; Lexie Davis 3-11, 2-2, 10; Grace Littlejim 2-5, 2-2, 7; Myka Parrish 2-7, 0-0, 6; Hannah Carpenter 2-11, 0-1, 4; Layne Bullard 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-46, 5-7, 42.
VANOSS: Emily Wilson 7-16, 4-5, 20; Abbi Snow 6-8, 1-2, 16; Rileigh Rush 1-8, 4-4, 7; Emire Ellis 2-10, 3-4, 7; Lizzy Simpson 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-46, 12-15, 52.
Turnovers: CHA 14, Vanoss 10.
Steals: CHA 3, Vanoss 8 (Wilson 4).
Assists: CHA 8 (Langerman 3); Vanoss 9 (Ellis 3).
Rebounds: CHA 30 (Langerman 12); Vanoss 28 (Simpson 11).
3-point goals: CHA 7-18 (Langerman 2-3, Davis 2-4, Parrish 2-5, Littlejim 1-3); Vanoss 6-22 (Snow 3-4, Wilson 2-8, Rush 1-8).
Fouled out: None.
Semifinals
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 56, Jones 46
SEQUOYAH 20 10 7 19 — 56
JONES 12 10 14 10 — 46
SEQUOYAH: Smalls Goudeau 6-9, 1-4, 13; Jordan Gann 6-7, 1-2, 13; Lexy Keys 2-12, 3-6, 8; Jaide Long 2-4, 2-2, 7; Lana Gass 2-7, 1-2, 5; Baylee Davis 2-3, 1-1, 5; Daryl Hooper 2-3, 0-0, 5. Totals: 22-46, 9-17, 56.
JONES: Bailey Ely 5-9, 0-0 14; Tirzah Moore 5-6, 1-1, 11; Caley Young 4-16, 4-3, 11; Boston Perry 2-6, 0-2, 4; Alex Farmer 1-4, 0-0, 3; Trinity Moore 1-2, 1-4, 3. Totals: 18-43, 5-10, 46.
Turnovers: Sequoyah 17, Jones 19.
Steals: Sequoyah 14 (Goudeau 6); Jones 8 (Vaughn 3, Young 3).
Assists: Sequoyah 9 (Gas 3, Keys 3); Jones 10 (Perry 3).
Rebounds: Sequoyah 28 (Gann 8); Jones 22 (Young 8).
3-point goals: Sequoyah 3-16 (Keys 1-7, Hooper 1-2, Long 1-1); Jones 5-13 (B. Ely 4-7, Farmer 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Consolation
Hydro-Eakly 59, Hartshorne 35
HYDRO-EAKLY 8 21 14 16 — 59
HARTSHORNE 9 6 10 10 — 35
HYDRO-EAKLY: Rachel Berry 6-10, 4-4, 16; Kira Berkey 7-12, 0-1, 15; Macey Buss 2-8, 3-3, 7; Rees Berkey 2-8, 2-2, 6; Raegan Klaasen 3-5, 0-0, 6; Lotti Parker 1-2, 0-0, 3; Tessa York 1-2, 0-2, 2; Paisley Vickery 1-2, 0-0, 2; Casady Sublett 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-53, 9-12, 59.
HARTSHORNE: Courtnee Sensibaugh 3-4, 13-20, 19; Taylor Stufflebean 1-4, 6-6, 9; Jaylee Moore 1-5, 3-6, 6; Ashtohn Hackler 0-5, 1-5, 1. Totals: 5-23, 23-37, 35.
Turnovers; Hydro-Eakly 26, Hartshorne 39.
Steals: Hydro-Eakly 20 (Barry 5); Hartshorne 17 (Sensibaugh 5).
Assists: Hydro-Eakly 9 (K. Berkey 3); Hartshorne 3.
Rebounds: Hydro-Eakly 24 (K. Berkey 4, R. Berkey 4); Hartshorne 25 (Sensibaugh 6, Moore 6).
3-point goals: Hydro-Eakly 2-13 (K. Berkey 1-3, Parker 1-2); Hartshorne 2-13 (Stufflebean 1-2, Moore 1-5).
Fouled out: Stufflebean (HH).
Consolation
Canute 47, Kingston 32
CANUTE 11 17 10 9 — 47
KINGSTON 6 11 6 9 — 32
CANUTE: Hailey Schreck 5-12, 1-1, 12; Madison Faylor 3-7, 4-6, 10; Kirstyn Strain 4-13, 0-0, 9; Kylie Savage 3-3, 0-0, 7; Kylee Smith 3-5, 1-3, 7; Taylor Beutler 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-54, 6-10, 47.
KINGSTON: Brit Henderson 4-11, 0-0, 9; Danna Wagnon 1-8, 5-12, 7; Kassie Bailey 1-5, 2-4, 5; Tyla Bohannon 2-4, 0-0, 4; Emi Osteen 2-5, 0-0, 4; Presley McKnight 1-4, 0-0, 3. Totals: 11-46, 7-17, 32.
Turnovers: Canute 22, Kingston 21.
Steals: Canute 11, Kingston 9.
Assists: Canute 8 (Savage 3 Smith 3); Kingston 2.
Rebounds: Canute 39 (Smith 11); Kingston 29 (Wagnon 8).
3-point goals: Canute 3-21 (Strain 1-6, Schreck 1-5, Savage 1-1); Kingston 3-13 (McKnight 1-4, Bailey 1-2, Henderson 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
