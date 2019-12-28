Mid-America Boxscores -- Day 1

2019 Mid-America Classic
Thursday, Dec. 26
First Round
Vanoss 64, Kingston 34
KINGSTON 5 14 8 7 — 34
VANOSS 13 20 16 15 — 64
KINGSTON (2-3): Brit Henderson 3-9, 5-6, 11; Presley McKnight 2-9, 0-0, 6; Ryan Herndon 2-11, 2-3, 6; Danna Wagnon 2-7, 0-0, 4; Kassie Bailey 1-4, 0-0, 3; Tyla Bohannon 1-4, 0-4, 2; Raegan Davis 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 12-47, 7-13, 34.
VANOSS (11-0): Emrie Ellis 10-15, 1-2, 23; Emily Wilson 7-12, 1-3, 17; Lizzy Simpson 6-6, 0-0, 12; Rileigh Rush 1-5, 0-0, 3; Alexus Belcher 1-2, 0-0, 3; Abbi Snow 1-3, 0-0, 2; Riley Reed 1-1, 0-0, 2; Trinity Belcher 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 28-47, 2-5, 64.
Turnovers: Kingston 20, Vanoss 13.
Steals: Kingston 2, Vanoss 10 (T. Belcher 3).
Rebounds: Kingston 27 (Herndon 6); Vanoss 31 (Simpson 9).
3-point goals: Kingston 3-13 (McKnight 2-5, Bailey 1-1); Vanoss 6-16 (Wilson 2-5, Ellis 2-5, Rush 1-3, A. Belcher 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
First Round
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 55, Hydro-Eakly 47
SEQUOYAH 23 14 9 9 — 55
HYDRO 14 1 16 16 — 47
SEQUOYAH-TAHLEQUAH (7-1): Smalls Goudeau 6-12, 2-2, 16; Daryl Hooper 4-10, 3-4, 13; Lexy Keys 2-6, 5-7, 10; Jessica Mackey 4-8, 0-0, 9; Jordan Gann 1-4, 1-2, 3; Jaide Long 1-4, 0-0, 2; Lana Gass 0-8, 2-4, 2. Totals: 18-54, 13-19, 55.
HYDRO-EAKLY (8-1): Rachel Berry 5-8, 7-8, 18; Kira Berkey 6-11, 0-0, 13; Rees Berkey 2-4, 0-0, 6; Lotti Parker 2-5, 0-0, 5; Macey Buss 2-7, 0-0, 4; Pasiley Vickery 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 17-37, 8-10, 47.
Turnovers: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 13, Hydro-Eakly 23.
Steals: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 13 (Keys 4); Hydro-Eakly 7 (R. Berkey 3).
Rebounds: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 34 (Goudeau 7, Gass 7); Hydro-Eakly 23 (K. Berkey 7).
3-point goals: Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6-18 (Hooper 2-4, Goudeau 2-4, Keys 1-3, Mackey 1-2); Hydro-Eakly 5-15 (R. Berkey 2-4, K. Berkey 1-4, Barry 1-1, Parker 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
First Round
Christian Heritage Academy 66, Canute 44
CHA 11 10 19 26 — 66
CANUTE 15 14 7 8 — 44
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE ACADEMY (6-1): Riley Langerman 7-14, 7-8, 22; Lexie Davis 7-21, 1-3, 19; Grace Littlejim 4-8, 3-3, 11; Hannah Carpenter 3-6, 0-0, 8; Myka Parrish 2-9, 0-0, 6. Totals: 23-60, 11-14, 66.
CANUTE (11-2): Kirstyn Strain 8-21, 0-2, 23; Haley Schreck 3-13, 2-2, 9 Kylie Savage 2-5, 0-0, 5; Madison Faylor 2-7, 1-2, 5; Kylee Smith 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-51, 3-6, 44.
Turnovers: CHA 9, Canute 16.
Steals: CHA 8 (Langerman 3); Canute 6.
Rebounds: CHA 41 (Langerman 11, Littlejim 11); Canute 35 (Faylor 9).
3-point goals: CHA 9-31 (Davis 4-12, Parrish 2-7, Carpenter 2-5, Langerman 1-3); Canute 9-23 (Strain 7-15, Schreck 1-4, Savage 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
First Round
Jones 67, Harthorne 29
HARTSHORNE 2 9 10 8 — 29
JONES 12 16 20 19 — 67
HARTSHORNE (8-1): Ashton Hackler 4-15, 2-4, 11; Jaylee Moore 3-10, 2-2, 10; Taylor Stufflebean 1-4, 1-2, 3; Nadairah Alexander 1-1, 1-2, 3; Courtnee Sensibaugh 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 10-35, 6-12, 29.
JONES: Bailey Ely 7-11, 1-1, 20; Caley Young 8-14, 2-4, 18; Tirzah Moore 6-10, 3-8, 15; Courtney Vaughn 2-2, 0-0, 5; Boston Perry 1-2, 3-5, 5; Audrey Bain 0-0, 2-2, 2; Trinity Moore 1-3, 0-1, 2. Totals: 25-46, 11-21, 67.
Turnovers: Hartshorne 20, Jones 4.
Steals: Hartshorne 2, Jones 7.
Rebounds: Hartshorne 25 (Moore 7); Jones 24 (Young 5, Moore 5).
3-point goals: Hartshorne 3-19 (Hackler 1-7, Moore 2-7); Jones 6-11 (Ely 5-6, Vaughn 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.