I’ve written 14 columns pertaining to basketball, but now I want to turn my attention to baseball, my favorite and best sport as a youngster growing up in Hugo.
Baseball was a huge, popular sport in the community in the 1950s and early 60s. I was fortunate that I had an older brother to always play catch with or even ‘flies and skinners’. Thanks, Mike.
Dad was a very good baseball player but was fighting Germans in Sicily and Italy as a teenager. Love you, Dad!
After the war, dad pitched semi-pro baseball in the Gulf Coast League in Louisiana and south Texas. Dad was a very good athlete that never had a high school career. Because he and his one-year-older brother were poor Choctaws, they enlisted in the army for a paycheck, and being underage, their parents signed off.
Dad coached Mike and I in little league and I always wanted to please him. Before dad became sick, we were all sitting around laughing about my little league game when I was pitching — and caught a fly ball ‘behind my back’. I immediately looked at dad in the dugout and he flashed that big Choctaw grin as he shook his head. It wouldn’t have been funny had I dropped the fly ball. It took a lot of mustard to put on this ‘hot dog’.
Many people indeed acquire a nickname playing baseball. It became so with me.
Some of my fondest memories as a child in Hugo occurred at night baseball games. There were only two 8-9-year-old teams — the Beavers and the Chipmunks. I was a Beaver, and every Saturday night we played ... the Chipmunks and it never got old.
The Big Time is wherever you’re at for the moment.
We didn’t grow up playing 50-60 games a season or God forbid, playing games on Sundays. No, we just practiced a lot ... and loved it. That’s who kids were back then.
Every night when there were games you’d find me at the ballpark watching older teams play and chasing foul balls in the parking lots. You got a cold pop at the concession for every returned ball. There were a lot of good fights in those dark parking lots over foul balls, and it was no place for a ‘milquetoast’ to be. If you were younger, it became an ideal place to learn how to take care of yourself.
Dad coached everything from little league to American Legion, and in 1958 my brother and I played on his Yankee team. Mike was 10 and I was 9. Not only did we play for the Yankees, the NY Yankees were our favorite team, and Mickey Mantle, was our hero.
That summer, Dad took us to watch the NY Yankees at Kansas City. For two Indian kids who lived 50 yards from the RR tracks in Hugo, that was a big deal.
After the game, we waited almost an hour for Mickey Mantle to leave the dressing room and walk to the bus. We were the only ones waiting and I nearly wet my pants as he approached us.
Dad asked, “Mr. Mantle, we’re from Oklahoma, too, can you please autograph my son’s program?”
I’ll never forget this. With a cold, brazen face he looked at us wearing our NY Yankee caps and said, “Nah”, then walked away. It would have taken a few seconds to say, “So, you’re also Yankees. Always give it your best and good luck!”
However, The Mick just chose to say, “Nah”. The Mick, a professional who wasn’t professional.
I vividly remember looking at my dad, a full-blood Choctaw and decorated WW II Veteran, since I thought my dad could do anything. The empty look on dad’s face said it all as he shook his head. It was the first time I ever felt sorry for my father.
When we returned to Hugo, I got my Mickey Mantle baseball cards and with clothes pins, put them on my bicycle spokes.
Now, fast forward to next year. To start the youth baseball league, Hugo always brought in some dignitary to throw out the first pitch. Don’t ask how they did that, but they’d previously brought in Pepper Martin and even Jon Provost, ‘Timmy’ from the Lassie show.
Well, that summer they brought in Major League Hall of Famer of the NY Yankees and fellow Oklahoman, Allie “Super Chief” Reynolds to throw out the first pitch.
For some reason, I was selected to go behind home plate and catch the first pitch, and being only 10 years old I was so nervous. Ya gotta live in the moment, so I assured myself that if I could catch a fly ball behind my back that I could catch a ball from Allie Reynolds before a packed house.
It was indeed a gala event and more importantly, brought some closure to the 1958 night in Kansas City.
The picture of Allie Reynolds and I in the Hugo paper (pictured) quipped that the first pitch was from “Allie to Allie” even though my name was Alan.
Nicknames in small-town America have a way of attaching, and for the remainder of my life, everyone in Hugo called me Allie, which was okay with me. I even always signed my name Allie till I graduated.
People in Hugo who are in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s still know and call me, Allie.
I’ll always be fine with the name thing. I’m just glad that Allie Reynolds’ first name wasn’t ...Alice.
Allie, errr I mean, Alan
