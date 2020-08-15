MIAA cancels 2020 fall sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Friday the suspension of all fall competition through Jan. 1, 2021.
The MIAA will look into a limited number of competitions for fall sports in the spring.
Oklahoma schools effected include Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Northeastern State in Tahlequah and Rogers State in Claremore
According to a UCO athletic department release, the Bronchos will be without a football season this fall for the first time since 1945, which was the last of a three-year absence due to World War II.
Football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country had already seen their seasons adjusted with the MIAA’s earlier decision to delay the start of competition to Sept. 28. That followed the NCAA’s decision to cancel all fall sports championships.
Men’s and women’s golf, as well as tennis and rowing, all compete in the fall as well in a non-championship segment.
All varsity sports, per the league’s statement, will still be permitted to practice according to the NCAA guidelines announced earlier this week.
The MIAA also announced it will make a decision regarding winter sports – for Central that is men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and Indoor track & field – no later than Oct. 1.
As of press time Friday, the Great American Conference — which includes East Central University, had made no new announcements relating to its 2020 fall sports schedule.
