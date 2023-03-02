Mershon's walk-off bomb keeps Murray State squad unbeaten

Shallen Mershon, a sophomore from Sulphur, blasted a dramatic eighth inning two-out home run over the centerfield wall Tuesday afternoon to keep top-ranked Murray State unbeaten with a 2-1 triumph over visiting Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.
The narrow victory finished off a conference opening sweep of the Lady Jets after the Lady Aggies were dominant 9-0 winners in the opener. Now 18-0 on the season, Murray State returns to action Saturday with a noon date with State Fair Community College in the Branson, Missouri Bash.
The Lady Aggies raced to a 5-0 first inning lead in Game 1 against NOC-Enid and never looked back.
Chesnie Hewitt opened with a double and scored on a K.J. Morgan single. Three batters later Rayna Rock cleared the bases with a grand slam.
Murray State strung together hits from Emma Damato, Morgan and Kenzie Tuck to plate two more runs in the second stanza. Back-to-back home run blasts from Mershon and Abby Beck in the fourth capped the Lady Aggie offensive charge.
Morgan had two hits while Hewitt, Mershon, Beck, Tuck, Rock and Damato tossed in one each. Christina Clark twirled four shutout frames, scattering three hits and fanned two, for the pitching win. Ileana Lucio struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.
Alexa Hopkins worked six innings in the second game, allowing a run on seven hits and six strikeouts. It was Clark however that picked up her second victory of the day in the circle, firing the final two frames while giving up one hit and striking out one.
Offense was in short supply as Hewitt’s solo home run to start the game opened the scoring and Mershon’s blast ended it.
