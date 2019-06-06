Fore! The annual Mercy Golf Classic plans an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 2.
The event is hosted by Mercy Health Foundation Ada at the beautiful Oak Hills Golf & Country Club in Ada. Proceeds from the event will benefit and support Mercy Ada’s 3D mammography program and women’s health initiatives.
The event will include four-person scramble teams with fist- through third-place team prizes, a long drive and a closest-to-the-hole contest. Enjoy free beverages and snacks on the course, plus a 19th-hole lunch inside the country club to end the day.
Online registration will be ready by Monday on the Mercy Golf Classic Facebook Event page.
Questions? Contact Todd Essary at 580-421-1403 or by email at todd.essary@mercy.net.
