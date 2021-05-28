The 16th Annual Mercy Ada Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9, at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
The cost for the four-person golf scramble event is $600 per team. There are only 18 team slots available. The golf scramble will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and will include team and hole prizes.
“Mercy Health Foundation Ada’s Annual Golf Classic is an opportunity to support our community’s tiniest patients. Your sponsorship or donation will help provide technology improvements and renovations of the Birthplace and NICU Nursery at Mercy Hospital Ada,” Mercy Health Foundation Executive Director Todd Essary said in a press release.
That $1 million renovation project is planned for this fall.
“Over the years this 4-person golf scramble event has raised more than $300,000 to date,” Essary said.
Players can also sign up as individuals. Registration for one player is $150 to be paired with up to three other individual players. Cost includes a goodie bag, driving range signage, putting green signage, lunch and a digital emailed team picture.
Many sponsorship opportunities are still available, including $250 golf holes and $1,000 bronze-level donors.
For more information, visit www.mercyhealthfoundation.net or contact Essary at 580-421-1403 or by email at todd.essary@mercy.net.
