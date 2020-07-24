ALLEN — All Allen High School and junior high summer athletic activities have been shut down after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Allen athletic director Chad Colbert said the school plans to resume athletic workouts on Aug. 5, just five days before the Allen High School and Allen Junior High softball teams take the field. Those fast-pitch teams open the season Aug. 10 when Moss visits. The junior high squad is scheduled to kick things off at 5 p.m. with the high school Lady Mustangs to follow at 6 p.m.
“As of right now we are done for two weeks,” Colbert told The Ada News.
In addition to regular summer workouts, a youth basketball camp was also conducted at Allen this week.
Colbert said on a typical summer day, approximately 40 male high school and junior high are on campus for workouts and another 30 female athletes attend workouts. He said all the workouts take place from 6-10 a.m.
“Our athletes weren’t on campus a whole lot after that,” he said.
Allen Superintendent Jeff Hiatt made the announcement that a coach had tested positive for COVID-19 on the school’s Facebook page at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday.
“We had one of our coaches test positive for the COVID-19 virus today. The Pontotoc County Health Department was notified. Also, our athletic staff has contacted each parent/guardian of student-athletes that might have been in contact with our coach through summer workouts,” Hiatt said via the announcement.
“We are looking into what coaches and students were in direct contact (with the affected coach) at the workout,” the release continued. “We take the safety of our students, families and staff very seriously and want everyone to be safe. We will continue to communicate with the Pontotoc County Health Department. We will disinfect all areas of the school that might have been exposed.”
Aug. 10 is also the official preseason start date for high school football practice.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 737 new coronavirus cases across the state.
Cases have soared in recent weeks across the Sooner State. During a one-week stretch that ended July 17, 5,644 statewide new cases emerged. That’s 644 more cases than the health department registered over a nine-week period beginning March 6 as the new coronavirus struck Oklahoma.
